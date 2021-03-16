Rio Grande motor vehicle office is closed until March 29

The Motor Vehicle Commission now offers about 75% of transactions online at njmvc.gov. There are nearly 30 online services available at the website, including most renewals for licenses and registrations, the commission said. Before scheduling an appointment, customers can check first to see if their transaction can be completed online and skip the trip to motor vehicles.

Nearly all in-person transactions at both licensing centers and vehicle centers require an appointment scheduled at njmvc.com, the commission said. Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance.

The commission has more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals recently.

Any appointments canceled due to an MVC location closure must be rescheduled on the website, the commission said. Customers will get an email when their appointment has been canceled.

If a customer can’t make an appointment, it should be canceled using guidance in the commission's confirmation email to open the appointment for others. License / ID and registration renewals that can’t be completed online require an appointment, the commission said.

Renewals are not available on a walk-in basis, the commission said.