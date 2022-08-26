Riders injured on Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Five riders on the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure were hospitalized after an accident Thursday night, according to reports.

6ABC reported that several riders reported back pain after the coaster malfunctioned during a run.

Six Flags did not tell the television station what caused the incident, only that it was immediately closed for inspection.

A park representative deferred questions by The Press of Atlantic City to the park's marketing department, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

El Toro is a staple at Great Adventure, opening in 2006. It's said to be one of the world's tallest wooden roller coasters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.