 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Riders injured on Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey news icon

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Five riders on the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure were hospitalized after an accident Thursday night, according to reports.

6ABC reported that several riders reported back pain after the coaster malfunctioned during a run.

Six Flags did not tell the television station what caused the incident, only that it was immediately closed for inspection.

A park representative deferred questions by The Press of Atlantic City to the park's marketing department, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

El Toro is a staple at Great Adventure, opening in 2006. It's said to be one of the world's tallest wooden roller coasters.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

UN negotiating treaty to protect crucial ocean habitats

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News