 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans clarify Sunday vote-by-mail advertisement
0 comments

Republicans clarify Sunday vote-by-mail advertisement

{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans say they were trying to alert voters that they cannot vote using a machine on Nov. 3 as they traditionally do, when they ran an advertisement in Sunday's Press of Atlantic City on Page A3 that drew criticism for inaccuracies.

The ad mistakenly said, “There is no in-person voting.” It encouraged people to return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

In fact, anyone who wants to vote in person can do so, using a paper provisional ballot. Those who sign affidavits stating they are unable to fill out a paper ballot due to a disability may vote by machine at their polling place, which may be different from the past as only about half of the usual polling places are open.

In explaining why they ran the ad, the two Republican Atlantic County freeholder candidates featured in the ad said it was to clarify that voting this year is far from normal.

“People think they are going to go to their normal place and vote by machine, and that ain’t happening. That’s the problem,” said At-Large Freeholder John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, who is running for re-election.

He and running mate James Toto, a councilman from Somers Point, put out the advertisement.

Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chair Michael Suleiman, however, said that's no excuse for misinformation.

“It’s not right no matter if a Democrat or Republican did it,” Suleiman said. “Telling people there is no in-person voting is unequivocally not true. It confuses voters and has got to be rectified.”

Only about half of the usual polling places are open, so voters need to know their polling place may be different than usual. To check your polling place visit nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location.shtml and click on your county. You must know the ward or district in which you vote. They are printed at the top of your vote-by-mail ballot.

Voters may drop off their completed vote-by-mail ballots at their polling places on Election Day, but they must go to their designated polling location and can only drop off their own ballot.

“I get it,” Toto said of the criticism. “They are saying you can go vote in person, but it’s going to be a provisional ballot.”

Voters may also return completed ballots via U.S. Mail, drop it in a secure drop box, or deliver it to the Board of Elections in person.

Ballots can be tracked by creating an account at the 2020 New Jersey Election Portal at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml

To set up the account, first verify your registration at voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check, and copy down your voter identification number, then use that number to set up an account. That is your new voter ID number issued during a recent upgrade to the system. If you registered years ago your voter ID card has a different number on it.

+1 
John W. Risley Jr.

Risley {standaloneHead}John W. Risley Jr.{/standaloneHead}
+1 
James Toto running for Congress

Toto

James Toto

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

How to Track Your Ballot

Before creating a “My Voter Record Account”:

Visit the Am I Registered/Voter Search Tool to confirm your voter registration information for accuracy.

If you experience difficulty bringing up your voter registration record, remember the name you enter must exactly match how the county provided it to work correctly.

Does your last name have a hyphen or space? Nicknames won’t match.

If the information is shown incorrectly in your voter registration record, county election officials must be notified. However, to create your Voter Record Account enter the information as it currently appears in you voter registration record.

Once you have confirmed your information, locate your Voter ID number in the record you retrieved and write it down. You should then use the Voter ID number to create a “My Voter Record” account.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News