Republicans clarify Sunday vote-by-mail advertisement

Republicans say they were trying to alert voters that they cannot vote using a machine on Nov. 3 as they traditionally do, when they ran an advertisement in Sunday's Press of Atlantic City on Page A3 that drew criticism for inaccuracies.

The ad mistakenly said, “There is no in-person voting.” It encouraged people to return their mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

In fact, anyone who wants to vote in person can do so, using a paper provisional ballot. Those who sign affidavits stating they are unable to fill out a paper ballot due to a disability may vote by machine at their polling place, which may be different from the past as only about half of the usual polling places are open.

In explaining why they ran the ad, the two Republican Atlantic County freeholder candidates featured in the ad said it was to clarify that voting this year is far from normal.

“People think they are going to go to their normal place and vote by machine, and that ain’t happening. That’s the problem,” said At-Large Freeholder John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, who is running for re-election.

He and running mate James Toto, a councilman from Somers Point, put out the advertisement.