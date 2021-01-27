Republican Tom Forkin to run for Atlantic City mayor again

ATLANTIC CITY — Republican Tom Forkin announced his candidacy to run for mayor again during Tuesday night's city GOP meeting.

Current Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. was appointed interim mayor in October 2019 when he succeeded Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.

Small won election in November by defeating Forkin to finish out one year of Gilliam's unexpired term.

In addition to a challenge from the opposing party, Small faces a primary challenge from Democrat Steve Layman. Former Mayor Lorenzo Langford, also a Democrat, recently said he may also challenge Small.

Forkin teaches U.S. history at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. He served as the city Police Department's legal adviser from 1997-98, as assistant city solicitor from 1998-2000, as arts commissioner from 2014-17, as chairman of the city's Alcohol Beverage Control Board, and was the Atlantic City Education Association's Teacher of the Year in 2013.

Last year, campaigning posed unique challenges for Forkin as he lost several months due to stay-at-home orders and related issues without open public meetings or forums to debate and discuss his plans to remedy the issues the community faces, he said.

