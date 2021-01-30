GOP former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian to run for Assembly in 2nd District

Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican who dealt with a rash of casino closings and a controversial state takeover of the city while in office, announced Saturday he will run for state Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District.

The city's first openly gay mayor, known for wearing bow ties and for his friendly demeanor, will face incumbent Democrats Vince Mazzeo and John Armato if he wins the Republican primary in June.

He remains an Atlantic City resident. The 2nd District represents most of Atlantic County

“I am running for the Assembly because frankly I can’t take it anymore,” Guardian said in a statement. “I can’t stand on the sidelines and continue to watch failed leadership negatively affecting South Jersey.”

All seats in the state Legislature — 40 in the Senate and 80 in the Assembly — are on the ballot in 2021.

+2 Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announces official start of reelection campaign ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr., 46, officially announced Thursday he will run for ree…

“There’s no doubt that having Don Guardian on our ticket this year would be a tremendous asset," Atlantic County Republican Chair Keith Davis said in the announcement. "He’s a proven winner and is universally well liked by Republicans, Democrats and independents throughout the county."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}