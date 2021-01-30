GOP former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian to run for Assembly in 2nd District

Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican who dealt with a rash of casino closings and a controversial state takeover of the city while in office, announced Saturday he will run for state Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District.
The city's first openly gay mayor, known for wearing bow ties and for his friendly demeanor, will face incumbent Democrats Vince Mazzeo and John Armato if he wins the Republican primary in June.
He remains an Atlantic City resident. The 2nd District represents most of Atlantic County
“I am running for the Assembly because frankly I can’t take it anymore,” Guardian said in a statement. “I can’t stand on the sidelines and continue to watch failed leadership negatively affecting South Jersey.”
All seats in the state Legislature — 40 in the Senate and 80 in the Assembly — are on the ballot in 2021.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr., 46, officially announced Thursday he will run for ree…
“There’s no doubt that having Don Guardian on our ticket this year would be a tremendous asset," Atlantic County Republican Chair Keith Davis said in the announcement. "He’s a proven winner and is universally well liked by Republicans, Democrats and independents throughout the county."
Guardian was mayor of Atlantic City from 2014 to 2017, when the city's finances were at their lowest due to decades of mismanagement compounded by an explosion of competition in nearby states for gaming dollars. He also was in office when the state takeover was instituted through the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016.
He clashed with then Gov. Chris Christie, a fellow Republican, over the takeover, at one point calling Christie an enemy of civil rights.
He was defeated for reelection by Democratic Atlantic City Councilman Frank Gilliam, who resigned in 2019 after pleading guilty to misusing funds donated to a nonprofit youth basketball league.
Gilliam was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in prison, 11 months' house detention and three years' probation.
ATLANTIC CITY – Mayor Don Guardian launched his re-election campaign Thursday outside City H…
Former Council President Marty Small was first appointed to succeed Gilliam as mayor, and then won election to the year left in Gilliam’s term in November. Small is running again this year for a full four-year term as mayor.
Prior to being Atlantic City mayor, Guardian was executive director of Atlantic City's Special Improvement District. After leaving the Mayor's Office, he became township administrator in Toms River.
In his announcement, Guardian said he was successful in securing more than $100 million in state and federal funding for Atlantic City and has worked to prevent North Jersey casinos, reduce the cost of government with shared services and create jobs for working families.
“Sen. Chris Brown has done a great job representing us. But he has absolutely no help,” Guardian said of the state senator in the 2nd District, the lone Republican in the district's representation. “I’ll make sure Chris Brown has a committed teammate in the Assembly in working to create jobs in our region.”
AC Guardian
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Watch video of Don Guardian, best dressed mayor
AC Election
MAYOR GUARDIAN
MAYOR GUARDIAN
MAYOR GUARDIAN
AC Guardian
MAYOR GUARDIAN
REVEL CLOSE 2
Inaugural Ball Fireworks
Christie Single Point of Entry
Atlantic City Summit
ATLANTIC CITY FUTURE
Blake In AC
AC Guardian
AC Forum
Stockton University's LGBTQ Flag Raising
AC Guardian
Born Learning Trail
AC SUMMIT
AC LGBT Initiatives
Takeover Vote
Aids Alliance
WATERFRONT
GUARDIAN-SWEENEY
Future of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Summit
ATLANTIC CITY FUTURE
BIKE
Palmieri & Guardian
PRIETO AC BILL 963
STEEL PIER
AC Bader Field Sold
PRIETO AC BILL 983
SWEENEY PRESSER
AC RESCUE HEARINGS
STATE OF CITY
AC SHOOTING
AC SHOOTING
A.C. Presser
AC Presser
s13 miss a toe dip
Snow
AC Countdown Thursday
Bailey Award
AC SHUTDOWN
MLK Parade
SCHOOL OLYMPICS
Mayor Don Guardian re-election
GUARDIAN CANVASS
board of elections
Don Guardian
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.