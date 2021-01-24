 Skip to main content
Renovated Hammonton clock will return to town in March
Renovated Hammonton clock will return to town in March

Hammonton Town Clock

The historic Hammonton Town Clock, shown before its renovation, will be returned to the town completely renovated in March, according to the committee co-chairs who raised more than $100,000 for the project.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

The years-long restoration of the historic Hammonton Town Clock is nearly complete, according to the co-chairmen of the committee that raised more than $100,000 for the renovation.

The Verdin Company of Cincinnati Ohio, notified clock committee co-chairman  Bob Schenk, that the town clock will be back in town the first week of March.

“They have kept us informed of the progress all along, and this is right on schedule. The support of the Town and many volunteer contractors have helped us provide the necessary upgrades for the installation. We are very fortunate,” Schenk said.

The Seth Thomas clock is one of only two of its kind still working in the United States, according to the committee. Its home is in the vee-shaped island facing City Hall, at the intersection of Third and Central avenues. 

“The balance of money raised from the Sesquicentennial had been earmarked for this restoration, but that was just over $30,000. We needed $100,000. With the help of Mayor DiDonato, the Committee was guaranteed that the process would be completed," Runfolo said.

Private donors who gave from $5.00 to $5,000 came through, he said.

"Although the goal of $100,000 seemed daunting, it was reached without the use of taxpayer money," Runfolo said.

Plans for the unveiling of the clock and a subsequent celebration depend on future COIVD-related state mandates, Runfolo said.

For more information, contact Schenk at 609-517-4614.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

