Renovated Hammonton clock will return to town in March

The years-long restoration of the historic Hammonton Town Clock is nearly complete, according to the co-chairmen of the committee that raised more than $100,000 for the renovation.

The Verdin Company of Cincinnati Ohio, notified clock committee co-chairman Bob Schenk, that the town clock will be back in town the first week of March.

“They have kept us informed of the progress all along, and this is right on schedule. The support of the Town and many volunteer contractors have helped us provide the necessary upgrades for the installation. We are very fortunate,” Schenk said.

The Seth Thomas clock is one of only two of its kind still working in the United States, according to the committee. Its home is in the vee-shaped island facing City Hall, at the intersection of Third and Central avenues.

“The balance of money raised from the Sesquicentennial had been earmarked for this restoration, but that was just over $30,000. We needed $100,000. With the help of Mayor DiDonato, the Committee was guaranteed that the process would be completed," Runfolo said.

Private donors who gave from $5.00 to $5,000 came through, he said.