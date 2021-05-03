Remember to respect and take your medication safely: Dr. Nina

• Always securely recap medications.

• Never leave children alone with medications, even if it is for a short period of time (e.g., answering the phone). If you must, take the medication with you.

• Save the Poison Control number on your phone — 1-800-222-1222.

• When administering medications to infants and toddlers, again, read all of the information on the package label and follow the directions.

• Make certain not to give a child medicine more often or in greater amounts than stated on the package.

• If you have any questions, contact your child’s healthcare provider or the pharmacist to ensure safe administration.

• It’s important to note that cough and cold products should not be used in children younger than 4 years unless your doctor specifically advises.

It’s been said, what you don’t know can hurt you — and when it comes to medication, it is very true. The more you know about any medication you use, the better you can be sure you’re using it properly.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

