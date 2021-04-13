 Skip to main content
Relay for Life to hold luminaria in EHT Saturday
Relay for Life to hold luminaria in EHT Saturday

Cancer survivors are set to step off for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Linwood, as they have before, at 6 p.m. Friday on the track at Mainland Regional High School.

 press file

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Relay for Life of Linwood will hold a drive-thru luminaria event Saturday to celebrate cancer survivors and to honor those who lost their battle to the disease.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tony Canale Training Center located at 5033 English Creek Ave. In case of rain, the event will be moved to April 18.

The luminaria will feature bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have succumbed to the illness.

Bags can be purchased online at www.relayforlife.org/linwoodnj for $10 each.

Attendees are welcome to decorate their cars or dress up in costume to keep up with the event's theme of "Wish Upon a Cure."

Social distancing and mask wearing will be followed by all staff working the event and all participants will be required to stay in their cars throughout the evening. 

The event is free but donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted.

Questions can be directed to Monica.Nammour@cancer.org. The community is also invited to join Relay for Life of Linwood for a virtual event on May 8.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

