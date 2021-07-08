Recreational Fishing Alliance founder to step down at the end of 2021

Jim Donofrio, founder and executive director of Recreational Fishing Alliance, will retire Dec. 31 after 25 years with the organization, the RFA announced Wednesday.

Donofrio founded the organization after years as a full-time captain to fight for the rights and regulations of recreational anglers. John DePersenaire, former RFA Fisheries Police & Science Research, will serve as interim executive director beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

"It's been an honor to lead and grow the Recreational Fishing Alliance," he said in the release. "We've worked hard to safeguard anglers' rights for more than a quarter of a century, but now it's time for me to hang up my lobbyist hat for some waders and a shot gun and enjoy some time in the duck blind with my family and friends and my yellow lab, Joplin."

One of the RFA's most notable victories came when they fought the National Marine Fisheries Servie's decision to reopen the Exclusive Economic Zone water outside three miles to the commercial harvest of striped bass. According to the RFA, this decision would have been "disastrous" for the future of the economically value fish, so it pressure the NMFS to maintain the closure of the zone.

"There's no better advocate for New Jersey's fishing industry than my friend Jim Donofrio." Congressman Frank Pallone (D-6) said. "In the 27 years that I've known him, he's always been dedicated to fighting for the recreational fishing industry in our state. He has worked to make sure that fishing regulations were based on facts and were fair to the hardworking fishing communities along the Jersey Shore. I wish him all the best for a relaxing retirement."

