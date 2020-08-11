Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Hirsh Singh's petition for a recount of the July 7 primary election has been denied in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez said in his Tuesday decision that the Linwood resident "has failed to satisfy the most basic of requirements" for ordering a recount, and "fails to establish a sufficient basis for his 'reason to believe that an error has been made in counting the votes.'"
Singh could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
But in recent Facebook postings, he said some counties are still counting ballots, and will have to amend certified results. He also criticized state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal for opposing his recount requests in some counties, and said he has gotten recounts approved in three counties. He did not specify which three.
Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said, "I have read the judge's well-reasoned decision denying the recount request, but I must note that whatever Judge Mendez had ruled, the Board of Elections would have complied with to the letter of his ruling, as we always do."
The board counts all vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots, and handled a record-shattering 48,000 paper ballots in the primary.
Clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Elections Sue Sandman said at the Atlantic County hearing in late July, that a hand recount of the 18,853 Republican ballots cast countywide would take at least a month and prevent the board from preparing for the November general election.
Singh is about 8,000 votes behind the leader, Rik Mehta, of Morris County, a biotech entrepreneur, pharmacist and attorney. The victor will challenge U.S. Senator Cory Booker in the fall.
In his home county of Atlantic, Singh had an overwhelming lead. Of 18,853 Republican votes cast, Singh got 13,033 to Mehta’s 1,055. A total of 204 Republican votes were rejected in Atlantic County, according to election officials.
Singh had asked for a hand recount of all Republican ballots in Cape May and Atlantic counties, and filed similar petitions in New Jersey's other counties.
In the hearing, Singh, 34, requested recounts in all counties of the state and called the July 7 primary “irregular” because it was the first time a primary was conducted mainly through paper vote-by-mail ballots.
Singh, an engineer, said he wanted the recount not only to ensure public trust overall in election results, but also to show the government that recounts are easy to get and a reason for avoiding a vote-by-mail election in November.
“We could be headed for disaster,” Singh said then.
Mehta’s lawyer, Tim Howes, said at the hearing that Singh has not shown a fact-based reason to order a recount.
“He has to provide more than maybe or speculation, such as specific knowledge of jamming or malfunction of an optical scanner. That is not present here,” Howes argued in the hearing. “There is nothing to indicate he could overcome an 8,000-vote deficit by recounting ballots.”
Singh said 27,000 ballots have been thrown out statewide, tens of thousands more remain uncounted and he has received reports of irregularities in how the optical scanners have counted paper ballots.
The primary election, ordered postponed from June 2 to July 7 by Gov. Phil Murphy to allow for a mostly vote-by-mail election to avoid spreading COVID-19, has not yet been certified statewide.
Singh ran in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary in 2018 and was defeated by a modest margin by Seth Grossman. The seat ultimately went to Democrat Jeff Van Drew, who changed parties to Republican in December after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
