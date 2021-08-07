 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record setting turnout for Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation fundraisers
0 comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Record setting turnout for Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation fundraisers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following a successful 2019 and a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation returned to Ocean City on July 30 to host a record-breaking Surf Fest, Taste of OC and Slide for Amyloid to raise funds and awareness for the Amyloidosis Foundation.

Over 200 contestants participated in Surf Fest at the 7th Street beach. The event was supported by BayCats, 7th Street Surf Shop, Heritage Surf & Sport, and Surfers Supplies. The Slide for Amyloid and Taste of OC saw their largest turnouts ever with over 500 participants, said organizers.

‘Turnouts for all three events were by far the largest we’ve ever had. That support means a lot to the foundation and to Ocean City itself,’ said Miller. To learn more about the foundation visit ChipMiller.org or facebook.com/AmyloidosisAwareness.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News