Record setting turnout for Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation fundraisers

Following a successful 2019 and a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation returned to Ocean City on July 30 to host a record-breaking Surf Fest, Taste of OC and Slide for Amyloid to raise funds and awareness for the Amyloidosis Foundation.
Over 200 contestants participated in Surf Fest at the 7th Street beach. The event was supported by BayCats, 7th Street Surf Shop, Heritage Surf & Sport, and Surfers Supplies. The Slide for Amyloid and Taste of OC saw their largest turnouts ever with over 500 participants, said organizers.
‘Turnouts for all three events were by far the largest we’ve ever had. That support means a lot to the foundation and to Ocean City itself,’ said Miller. To learn more about the foundation visit ChipMiller.org or facebook.com/AmyloidosisAwareness.
