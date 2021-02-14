Political Briefs: Tom Foley announces platform for AC mayoral challenge

Atlantic City Democratic mayoral candidate Tom Foley is kicking off his "Fix it with Foley" campaign at a Friday night fundraising event, he said in a press release Sunday.

Foley is a retired firefighter and former Assemblyman, and has held county and municipal elected offices. He is also a former emergency services director for Atlantic City.

He recently announced he is taking on Democratic Mayor Marty Small in the Democratic primary this year.

The event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ryfe Restaurant in Atlantic City.

Foley said his main priorities for the city are increasing visibility of police on the streets, making neighborhoods safer and cleaner through repaving more streets and clean up and repair efforts.

They also include working with the state on financing infrastructure and paving improvements, and on bringing the promised benefits of gaming to the resort.

Foley also wants to see improvements to transportation systems to bring more people to the city, and to the inter-coastal water ways for additional development.