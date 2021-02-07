Political Briefs: Law signed to loosen exam rules to diversify police

Legislation to allow municipalities to exempt entry-level law enforcement officers from the Civil Service examination was signed into law this week by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Intended to help police departments diversify their forces, it was sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland and two others.

“We heard time and time again how the Civil Service exam stands in the way of many minority candidates ultimately becoming officers,” Sweeney said.

Most of the time only one the three top scorers are hired for the job, the senators said.

The law, S-3220, permits municipalities to exempt from the Civil Service law enforcement exam any entry-level law enforcement officer who has completed the full Basic Course for Police Officers.

Atlantic County progressive joins suit against county line in NJ

Mico Lucide, of Hamilton Township, has joined a lawsuit against Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan and five other clerks in an attempt to end the "county line" on New Jersey ballots.