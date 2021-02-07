Political Briefs: Law signed to loosen exam rules to diversify police

Legislation to allow municipalities to exempt entry-level law enforcement officers from the Civil Service examination was signed into law this week by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Intended to help police departments diversify their forces, it was sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland and two others.
“We heard time and time again how the Civil Service exam stands in the way of many minority candidates ultimately becoming officers,” Sweeney said.
Most of the time only one the three top scorers are hired for the job, the senators said.
The law, S-3220, permits municipalities to exempt from the Civil Service law enforcement exam any entry-level law enforcement officer who has completed the full Basic Course for Police Officers.
Atlantic County progressive joins suit against county line in NJ
Mico Lucide, of Hamilton Township, has joined a lawsuit against Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan and five other clerks in an attempt to end the "county line" on New Jersey ballots.
Lucide, who has championed progressive causes through the Atlantic County Our Revolution group, is also running in the Democratic primary for the nomination to run for Atlantic County Clerk.
Under the primary ballot design used by all New Jersey counties except Salem and Sussex, the party’s county chairman or county committee decides who runs in the ballot’s first row under the official party slogan.
Progressive Democrats have argued that gives party bosses too much control and results in less diversity of candidates.
New Jersey Republicans to hold COVID response hearing
Senate Republicans will hold independent hearings into the Gov. Phil Murphy administration's response to the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a press release this week.
“Since May, Senate Republicans have sought a bipartisan investigation to understand the policy and management failures of the Murphy Administration that led to preventable deaths, destroyed businesses and jobs, and left millions of New Jerseyans without access to important services and support,” said Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean.
Kean appointed Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and several others senators to help lead the hearings.
He said the Senate Democratic Majority has blocked GOP efforts, so the Republicans "will move forward with independent hearings to provide people the opportunity to tell their stories and share their concerns about the State’s failed response to COVID-19.”
Menendez says more FEMA money coming to NJ
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, said this week his years-long effort to reform how the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) responds to disasters will unlock another $300 million in federal COVID relief for the state.
He said a directive issued by President Joe Biden eliminates the cost-sharing requirements for disaster grants, and allows states and local governments to be retroactively reimbursed at 100% for eligible expenses to combat COVID-19 incurred since Jan. 2020.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
