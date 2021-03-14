Political Briefs: Dems pick commissioner candidates, bills update

Celeste Fernandez is the choice of Atlantic County Democrats to run for Atlantic County Commissioner at large this year, while Jelani Gandy is the choice to run for Commissioner in District 2, after a recent vote of the 2021 ACDC Candidate Recruitment Committee.
Egg Harbor Township resident Fernandez, a small business owner, came within 0.3% of winning a Commissioner's seat last fall, while Gandy is a young man from Linwood who worked on Amy Kennedy's congressional campaign and worked as an intern in Assemblyman Mazzeo and Armato's office, the group said. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2017.
The committee interviewed several "enthusiastic candidates" who had submitted resumes for consideration, according to a press release.
The at-large seat up for election this year is currently held by Frank X. Balles, of Egg Harbor Township, who is a former Atlantic County sheriff and retired as a captain in the Pleasantville Police Department in 2018. In 2020 he was appointed to fill the term of longtime GOP Commissioner Frank Formica, who resigned to concentrate on his career.
District 2 is currently represented by Chairperson Maureen Kern, a Republican of Somers Point. It covers Atlantic City Ward 6, Egg Harbor Township Districts 1 and 5, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor. She is National Sales Manager at Tropicana Casino and Resort.
The group is still soliciting resumes for the 5th Commissioner District, which covers the western part of the county, and is currently represented by Republican Jim Bertino, of Hammonton. Anyone interested in running for this seat may send a resume and a cover letter to info@atlanticdemcorats.com.
Legislation update
Atlantic County legislators have worked across the aisle recently on bills recently approved by Senate committees to restart the Jersey Shore tourism economy and protect beaches.
State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic was a primary sponsor and State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a co-sponsor on legislation (S2986) that was approved by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee March 4. It would dedicate all revenue from hotel and motel occupancy fee for spending on arts, historical heritage, and tourism.
Currently the state raises over $100 million from the fee, but only spends $9 million for tourism advertising, Brown said. Most is diverted to the General Fund.
Testa and Brown worked with primary sponsor Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and co-sponsor Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, on the bill.
“In Atlantic County alone, one out of every three jobs are supported through tourism, so we need to be serious about rebuilding and growing our tourism economy by making smart investments in what works - wide, clean beaches and broad, aggressive marketing - to encourage families to visit more often, stay longer, and spend more money at our local businesses and events,” Brown said.
The Assembly version (A4731) is sponsored by Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. They worked with Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, on the bill.
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee also approved S1071, a bill sponsored by Gopal and Sen. Thomas Kean, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, and co-sponsored by Brown, to increase funding for beach restoration.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is a primary sponsor of the companion bill A639 in the Assembly, and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is a co-sponsor. It has been assigned to the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee.
First responder bill
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is the primary sponsor of A-3804, a bill to designate 9-1-1 operators as first responders. It was approved March 8 by the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee.
“Though 9-1-1 dispatchers are literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals," Armato said. "As a volunteer firefighter of over 50 years, I’ve personally depended on 9-1-1 operators to help my squad respond to emergencies. Without their work, we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs effectively."
