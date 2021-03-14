Political Briefs: Dems pick commissioner candidates, bills update

The group is still soliciting resumes for the 5th Commissioner District, which covers the western part of the county, and is currently represented by Republican Jim Bertino, of Hammonton. Anyone interested in running for this seat may send a resume and a cover letter to info@atlanticdemcorats.com.

Legislation update

Atlantic County legislators have worked across the aisle recently on bills recently approved by Senate committees to restart the Jersey Shore tourism economy and protect beaches.

State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic was a primary sponsor and State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a co-sponsor on legislation (S2986) that was approved by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee March 4. It would dedicate all revenue from hotel and motel occupancy fee for spending on arts, historical heritage, and tourism.

Currently the state raises over $100 million from the fee, but only spends $9 million for tourism advertising, Brown said. Most is diverted to the General Fund.

Testa and Brown worked with primary sponsor Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and co-sponsor Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, on the bill.