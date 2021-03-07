Political Briefs: Contested GOP primary for Assembly

Republican Assembly candidates not included on the slate with State Senate candidate Vince Polistiina remain committed to running, they said this week, making for a contested primary.
John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, a long time Atlantic County commissioner re-elected last year, said he supports Vince Polistina for State Senate, even though he is not on the Polistina slate.
"I'm running because out of all the candidates who have entered the race I have the best chance to win in November," said Risley, owner of a Linwood financial firm who has held county or local elected office for decades.
And Jesse Kurtz, Atlantic City's only Republican councilman, announced endorsements from Northfield Mayor Erland Chau, Atlantic City Republican Club President Fernando Fernandez, and many Republican County Committee members.
Polistina, however, chose former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate lawyer Claire Swift, who has not run for office before, as running mates.
In 2019 Risley and running mate former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther came close to defeating incumbent Democratic Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato. Risley and Guenther were ahead after the machine count, but after vote-by-mail counts were added they lost narrowly.
At the time, Risley and Guenther said Atlantic City political organizer Craig Callaway had used questionable tactics to garner vote-by-mail ballots for the Democratic team. This year Callaway seems to be in a fight with Democrats and is not expected to be working for them.
"The Democrats without their vote-by-mail operation in Atlantic City are at a disadvantage this year, and with a strong Republican ticket led by our Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli we are poised to hold the Senate seat and take back the two Assembly seats," Risley said.
On the Democratic side, Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick will run for Assembly along with incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, of Buena Vista Township. Incumbent Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo is running for the state Senate seat vacated by State Sen Chris Brown, D-Atlantic, who is not running for re-election.
FISHING INDUSTRY
Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-6th, will host a press conference at noon Monday to talk about aid for New Jersey’s fishing communities in both last year's and this year's federal coronavirus relief packages. Others participating include Shawn LaTourette, Acting Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection;Captain Richard Isaksen, President of the Belford Seafood Co-op; Dave Tauro, General Manager, Belford Seafood Cooperative; Jung Kim, Owner of Fred’s Bait and Tackle in Sayreville and Captain Michael Scardigno of Scardigno Charter Fishing, Inc., Atlantic Highlands.
It will be streamed live from Belford Seafood Cooperative in Belford, Monmouth County through a link at facebook.com/RepFrankPallone/.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
The Buena Vista Township Republican League has announced Ellen Testa and Arron Krenzer will run for township committee this year.
"I've been on committee for almost a year but we need control to effect positive change. With another sweep in November we can return Buena Vista Township to Republican control and bring Buena back," said Committeeman Bill Ruggeri.
"Democrats have been in control of Buena for so many years, and what do we have to show for it? The answer is -- not much," said Testa, a resident of the township for more than 20 years and a former small business. "We need to work to support our local businesses and position Buena to be a place for employers to open up. We can't rely on others to do it for us, we have to band together as a community and help ourselves."
Aaron Krenzer, who has lived in Buena Vista Township for nearly a decade, chose this community to start his family.
"I could not imagine living anywhere else. I love it here, and I want to make this community better for all of us. The only way we can turn things around here is a change in leadership."
The first step is ensuring that taxpayers know what's happening in township hall, Krenzer said.
The Buena Vista Township Republican League was established in 2019. For more information visit Facebook.com/BVTRepublicans/.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.