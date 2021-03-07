Political Briefs: Contested GOP primary for Assembly

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

The Buena Vista Township Republican League has announced Ellen Testa and Arron Krenzer will run for township committee this year.

"I've been on committee for almost a year but we need control to effect positive change. With another sweep in November we can return Buena Vista Township to Republican control and bring Buena back," said Committeeman Bill Ruggeri.

"Democrats have been in control of Buena for so many years, and what do we have to show for it? The answer is -- not much," said Testa, a resident of the township for more than 20 years and a former small business. "We need to work to support our local businesses and position Buena to be a place for employers to open up. We can't rely on others to do it for us, we have to band together as a community and help ourselves."

Aaron Krenzer, who has lived in Buena Vista Township for nearly a decade, chose this community to start his family.

"I could not imagine living anywhere else. I love it here, and I want to make this community better for all of us. The only way we can turn things around here is a change in leadership."

The first step is ensuring that taxpayers know what's happening in township hall, Krenzer said.

The Buena Vista Township Republican League was established in 2019. For more information visit Facebook.com/BVTRepublicans/.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

