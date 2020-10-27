Political briefs: Callaway was paid another $60,000 by Van Drew campaign

Craig Callaway, the controversial Atlantic City political organizer, was paid another $60,000 by the re-election campaign of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

According to the Oct. 27 filing, Callaway’s G.O.Y.V. company at 500 Wabash Ave. in Atlantic City was paid $10,000 and $50,000 on Oct. 1 for get-out-the-vote efforts.

A previous report showed Van Drew’s campaign had paid him $50,000, so the total is now $110,000.

Callaway had worked for Van Drew challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, during the primary election. She defeated four other Democrats for the right to go up against Van Drew.

Van Drew was elected as a Democrat and changed parties to Republican in December after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Van Drew has said Trump did nothing to justify negating the public’s vote and forcing Trump out of office.

Atlantic, Cape May ballot totals

Atlantic County had received 91,000 ballots at the end of Tuesday, and 45,188 have been counted by a scanner, according to Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.