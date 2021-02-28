 Skip to main content
Political Briefs: Bugdon reappointed Superintendent of Elections
Gov. Phil Murphy reappointed Atlantic County Superintendent Maureen Bugdon to a new five-year term overseeing election integrity in the county, including handling voter registration and party afiliatiion records and the county's voting machines.

The state Senate recently approved her reappointment.

"I am humble and grateful," Bugdon said last week.

Bugdon, a Republican, is the president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials. 

Gov. Chris Christie first nominated Bugdon to the position in 2013. She was the president of Atlantic City Race Course and vice chair of the Atlantic County Republican Club at the time.

Dorsey runs in Atlantic City

Geoff Dorsey, owner of Dorsey Construction in Egg Harbor Township, announced this week he is running for Atlantic City Councilman-At-Large in the Democratic primary.

In a press release, Dorsey, 46, said he is a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and businessman who will offer a fresh perspective on local politics.

There are three at-large council seats up for election in this year's race, along with a four-year mayoral term.

His platform includes expansion of tax benefits for homeowners, increasing local job opportunities, and supporting or creating mentoring and apprenticeship programs that encourage youth involvement in the growth of Atlantic City, the press release said.

Dorsey is safety and facilities chairman on the board of The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, an executive board member of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, a board member at Atlantic City PAL, and a member of NAACP-Atlantic City Branch, according to the campaign.

Mayor Marty Small is running for re-election on a ticket with incumbent Council President George Tibbitt and at-large council candidates Bruce Weekes, 34, and Stephanie Marshall, 47.

Besides Tibbitt, at-large Councilmembers Mo Delgado and Jeffree Fauntleroy are up for reelection.

EHT Democratic Club

The Egg Harbor Township Democratic Club elected Michael Bibb as president and James "Bear" Pesce as vice president at a recent meeting, according to a press release Friday.

Lisa March was elected secretary and Frank Rivera III as treasurer.

The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month via Zoom during the COVID-19 epidemic, and at the township library on Ocean Heights Avenue otherwise.

Join the mailing list at ehtdemocrats.com, or email ehtdems@gmail.com for more information or visit the club's Facebook page at facebook.com/EHT.Dems/.

What election officials do

Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon

609-343-2246

_Enforce election law pursuant to NJSA Title 19

_Investigate all voting discrepancies

_Voter Registration

_Change of Residence

_Custody of Voting Machines

_Vote Poll Books

_Issue Voter Registration Cards

_Party Declarations

_Inspection of Polling Places

County Clerk Edward P. McGettigan

609-625-4011

_Filing of Candidates

_Printing of Election Ballot Materials

_Absentee Ballots

_Certification of School Board, Primary, and General Elections

Board of Elections

609-645-5867

_Appointing and Training Poll Workers

_Certification of Polling Places

_Issue Challenger Permits and Badges

_Process/Tally votes

_Absentee Ballots

_Election Recounts

_Redistricting Election Districts

_Compliance with American Disability Act

SOURCE: Atlantic County 

Today in history: Feb. 28

