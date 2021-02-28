Political Briefs: Bugdon reappointed Superintendent of Elections

Gov. Phil Murphy reappointed Atlantic County Superintendent Maureen Bugdon to a new five-year term overseeing election integrity in the county, including handling voter registration and party afiliatiion records and the county's voting machines.

The state Senate recently approved her reappointment.

"I am humble and grateful," Bugdon said last week.

Bugdon, a Republican, is the president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials.

Gov. Chris Christie first nominated Bugdon to the position in 2013. She was the president of Atlantic City Race Course and vice chair of the Atlantic County Republican Club at the time.

Dorsey runs in Atlantic City

Geoff Dorsey, owner of Dorsey Construction in Egg Harbor Township, announced this week he is running for Atlantic City Councilman-At-Large in the Democratic primary.

In a press release, Dorsey, 46, said he is a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and businessman who will offer a fresh perspective on local politics.

There are three at-large council seats up for election in this year's race, along with a four-year mayoral term.