Political briefs: Bills to jumpstart tourism and microbusinesses advance

Atlantic County legislators have worked across the aisle recently on bills recently approved by Senate committees to restart the Jersey Shore tourism economy and protect beaches.
And Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, has sponsored a bill to help microbusinesses survive the pandemic. Those businesses are defined as having fewer than 11 employees. The bill advanced in committee last week.
State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic was a primary sponsor and State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a co-sponsor on legislation (S2986) that was approved by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee March 4. It would dedicate all revenue from hotel and motel occupancy fee for spending on arts, historical heritage, and tourism.
Currently the state raises over $100 million from the fee, but only spends $9 million for tourism advertising, Brown said. Most is diverted to the General Fund.
Testa and Brown worked with primary sponsor Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and co-sponsor Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, on the bill.
“In Atlantic County alone, one out of every three jobs are supported through tourism, so we need to be serious about rebuilding and growing our tourism economy by making smart investments in what works - wide, clean beaches and broad, aggressive marketing - to encourage families to visit more often, stay longer, and spend more money at our local businesses and events,” Brown said.
The Assembly version (A4731) is sponsored by Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. They worked with Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, on the bill.
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee also approved S1071, a bill sponsored by Gopal and Sen. Thomas Kean, R-Morris, Somerset, Union, and co-sponsored by Brown, to increase funding for beach restoration.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is a primary sponsor of the companion bill A639 in the Assembly, and Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, is a co-sponsor. It has been assigned to the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee.
First responder, microbusiness bills
Armato joined other Assembly Democrats to sponsor A5443, a bill to appropriate funds in support of microbusinesses struggling through the pandemic.
The bill would allocate $25 million in federal funds provided to New Jersey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to support microbusinesses, defined as having fewer than 11 full-time employees.
The Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee advanced the bill March 8.
Armato is also is the primary sponsor of A-3804, a bill to designate 9-1-1 operators as first responders. It was approved March 8 by the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee.
“Though 9-1-1 dispatchers are literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals," Armato said. "As a volunteer firefighter of over 50 years, I’ve personally depended on 9-1-1 operators to help my squad respond to emergencies. Without their work, we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs effectively."
Film on Congressman, Ambassador Bill Hughes
“The Life and Legacy of William J. Hughes,” a documentary film on the Ocean City man who was a Democratic congressman from New Jersey's 2nd congressional district for two decades and then became a U.S. Ambassador, can be viewed at stockton.edu/hughes-center/.
In introducing the film March 10, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman called Hughes “one of the most accomplished leaders ever in South Jersey,” noting his work as a Congressman, Ambassador to Panama, and educator at Stockton, which named its Center for Public Policy in Hughes' honor.
Hughes entered politics because of his concern about ocean dumping of trash that was closing Jersey shore beaches in the summer. He spearheaded legislation that prohibited ocean dumping and protected beaches. The Ocean City resident also led the legislative efforts that created the Pinelands National Reserve and National Wild and Scenic River designation for the Manumuskin and Menantico rivers.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.