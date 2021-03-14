Political briefs: Bills to jumpstart tourism and microbusinesses advance

“Though 9-1-1 dispatchers are literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals," Armato said. "As a volunteer firefighter of over 50 years, I’ve personally depended on 9-1-1 operators to help my squad respond to emergencies. Without their work, we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs effectively."

Film on Congressman, Ambassador Bill Hughes

“The Life and Legacy of William J. Hughes,” a documentary film on the Ocean City man who was a Democratic congressman from New Jersey's 2nd congressional district for two decades and then became a U.S. Ambassador, can be viewed at stockton.edu/hughes-center/.

In introducing the film March 10, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman called Hughes “one of the most accomplished leaders ever in South Jersey,” noting his work as a Congressman, Ambassador to Panama, and educator at Stockton, which named its Center for Public Policy in Hughes' honor.

Hughes entered politics because of his concern about ocean dumping of trash that was closing Jersey shore beaches in the summer. He spearheaded legislation that prohibited ocean dumping and protected beaches. The Ocean City resident also led the legislative efforts that created the Pinelands National Reserve and National Wild and Scenic River designation for the Manumuskin and Menantico rivers.

