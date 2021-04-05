Political briefs: Armato bill to help microbusinesses becomes law

The truck's visit was arranged by 1st legislative district legislators, to help constituents access licensing services, process Real ID applications and speak with MVC services agents.

Services at MVC offices have been difficult to obtain, with long lines at those that are open. Many offices have had to close because workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“While this is small help to some, we continue to advocate for the full restoration of all MVC services at every office in our District,” said State Senator Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

For almost nine months, Cape May and Cumberland County residents have had to drive long distances, take time away from work and battle long lines to access basic vehicle services such as registration, title transfers and driver testing, Testa said.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen, both R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, are co-sponsors of a bill in the Assembly, A 4800, that would require every New Jersey county to host an office offering all MVC licensing and vehicle services.

Senator Michael Testa is introducing a similar bill in the State Senate. Democrats have so far refused to advance the bill, the legislators said.