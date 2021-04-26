Polistina declines online debate against Grossman in GOP State Senate primary race

Republican primary State Senate candidate Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, has declined to participate in a planned May 11 debate against his GOP opponent Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City, an organizer confirmed Monday.

The debate is now cancelled, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Polistina could not immediately be reached for comment.

"I think my opponent made a mistake," Grossman said in a press statement Sunday. "I am urging him to reconsider."

Polistina's campaign declined the invitation on Saturday, saying Polistina will not participate in an online or virtual event. Grossman had accepted the invitation, Froonjian said.

The debate was scheduled as an online debate in the interest of public health, Froonjian said.

The debate was going to be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County and the Hughes Center.

A primary debate between Democratic candidates for Atlantic County Clerk will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Both candidates in the primary race, Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and progressive activist Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing, have agreed to participate.