Police investigating two deaths in Villas home

Officials are investigating the deaths of two people on Cardinal Avenue in the Villas section of Lower Township, according to a statement from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

On Monday morning Lower Township Police conducted a well-being check at a home on Cardinal Avenue and found two people dead, the statement said.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office and Lower Township Police immediately responded and are conducting an investigation, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Priole.

Sutherland said more information will be released once it is developed, and there is no threat to the public at this time, but Cardinal Avenue may be closed until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-1619; or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

