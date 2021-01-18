 Skip to main content
Police charge 2 Cape man after heroin, weapons found during car stop
Police charge 2 Cape man after heroin, weapons found during car stop

WILDWOOD — Two Cape May County men were arrested and charged with possession of heroin and weapons Sunday during an overnight car stop by Wildwood police.

Police said that during the stop, around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Poplar Avenue, driver Daniel Thomas, 30, of Rio Grande and David Fessler, 40, of Cape May, were found to be in possession of 200 folds of heroin, and narcotics paraphernalia, estimated to be worth $2,000. Police also recovered two knives and a taser. 

Thomas and Fessler were both charged with possession of heroin, possession of a weapon, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Fessler was additionally charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession within 1000 feet of school property and within 1,500 feet of public property, a second count of possession of a weapon, and being a certain person not to possess weapons.

Both men were issued summons and released pending a court appearance.

