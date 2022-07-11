Pleasantville group to submit Midtown revitalization plan

PLEASANTVILLE — City stakeholders in Pleasantville are submitting a plan to rejuvenate “the heart of the community.”

Residents and city officials listened to a presentation about the Pleasantville Midtown Neighborhood Revitalization Action Strategy at a recent City Council meeting. The plan is an initiative of the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation to begin improvement projects designed to create new opportunities for the residents and businesses of the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

Jim Rutala, a consultant who helped prepare the plan, emphasized that the redevelopment plan was a collaborative endeavor among residents and different stakeholders.

“We selected (midtown) because it really is the heart of the community,” Rutala said. “In the end, this is going to be a community-driven effort, if we’re successful.”

Midtown, as defined in the plan, is bounded by the Atlantic City Expressway to the north, the bay waterfront to the east, Bayview Avenue to the south and U.S. Route 9 to the west.

Its stated goals include the rehabilitation of derelict property and façade improvement and the creation of a park at Washington Avenue and First Street. There are also proposed programs that would offer adult education, workforce training and assistance to immigrants.

The state Department of Community Affairs would award the corporation a grant to launch the revitalization project through its Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program. A total of $15 million in NRTC funds is awarded annually, and each applicant may receive up to $985,000.

The city and local business would also make use tax benefits available through the federal Opportunity Zone and state Urban Enterprise Zone programs. These benefits would complement other fundraising efforts.

The city, the Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation and other community institutions would collaborate to advance revitalization goals. A new Pleasantville Midtown Neighborhood Community Development Corporation, with a full-time staff and regular budget, would also be established to coordinate actions taken by different stakeholders and to help implement the revitalization strategy.

“Community Development Corporations represent a truly integrated approach to neighborhood revitalization,” according to the plan. “Neighborhoods are stronger not just for the physical improvements added, but for the empowerment of the residents who control the work.”

An executive summary of the plan said stakeholders in the city have come together to discuss the revitalization efforts over the last year. It said plan designers met with multiple important institutions in Atlantic County and the state, including AtlantiCare, Atlantic Cape Community College, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The plan said Atlantic Cape, in particular, has explored the possibility of launching a satellite campus and discussed aiding the neighborhood with its workforce-development and English-language programs.

Mayor Judy Ward thanked those who have worked to prepare the plan and said she was optimistic about the opportunity to work with revitalization projects with organizations like Atlantic Cape.

“I’m excited about it all once it starts happening,” Ward said. “We just have to get the money, get the funds.”

City Councilman Tony Davenport said that he wanted to meet with Rutala privately to discuss his concerns about the plan not providing equitable relief to all communities in the city. Rutala was receptive to the idea and the plan itself clarifies that the strategy is a “living document” subject to change.

“This is really the first phase. You have to have a big picture,” Rutala said in response to Davenport’s concerns.

City Council first endorsed efforts to prepare a Midtown revitalization plan over two years ago, on June 1, 2020.

The Midtown Neighborhood Revitalization Committee began holding monthly months to discuss the needs of the neighborhood and these possible solutions in September 2021. Its members, appointed by the city and PHRC, include business owners and executives, community organizers and a religious leader, the Rev. Isaac Abban of the Church of Pentecost. City Councilman Bertilio Correa and Pleasantville Board of Education members Doris Rowell and Julio Sanchez round out the committee.

A meeting to gather public input about the plan was held in January and regular meetings with different stakeholders and community groups have been held over the last several months.

“Anyone that can help us, we’ve been engaging with,” Rutala said. “We’re really looking for partners who bring funding to the city.”

The action strategy asks that city, PMCDC and community stakeholders use available resources, including the revitalization tax credit, to take a holistic approach to neighborhood improvement. It identified five “distinct, yet interconnected focus areas” that should be prioritized to help Midtown.

Priorities included:

Make Midtown safer and address residents’ quality-of-life concerns surrounding drug dealing, homelessness, littering and loitering.

Promoting home ownership/improved housing, while financing and facilitate property renovations

Stimulate economic growth by addressing safety and attracting customers from outside the city

Creating more youth recreation opportunities (parks, recreation centers, sports leagues)

Foster civic pride via added community spaces, events and newsletters

Rutala said that the state will decide whether to approve the plan by September, clearing the way for stakeholders to apply for funding. Revitalization projects would then be set to get under way by summer 2023.