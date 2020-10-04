 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dead after Middle Township vehicle crash
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP—  One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing the street in Middle Township, police said.

Just after 11:30 p.m., the Middle Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 47 and 5th Street in the Rio Grande section of the township for a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle crash.  A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, Frederick Dunn, 39, of Wildwood, was crossing Route 47 against the traffic light and outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristen Arcos, 33, of Hamilton Township.

Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.  The crash remains under investigation.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

