Pedestrian dead after Middle Township vehicle crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP— One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while crossing the street in Middle Township, police said.
Just after 11:30 p.m., the Middle Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 47 and 5th Street in the Rio Grande section of the township for a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, Frederick Dunn, 39, of Wildwood, was crossing Route 47 against the traffic light and outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristen Arcos, 33, of Hamilton Township.
Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.