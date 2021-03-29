 Skip to main content
Paving project to close lanes on Route 50 in Hamilton
Paving project to close lanes on Route 50 in Hamilton

HAMILTON — A $1.8 million paving project will close lanes and create an alternating traffic route on U.S. Route 50 for the next eight months, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, NJDOT’s contractor, Asphalt Paving Systems, will close one lane on Route 50 between Old Egg Harbor Road and Walnut Street to resurface the roadway.

The work will begin in the northbound lanes and will continue southbound for four miles as the project advances, NJDOT said in a news release.

Lane closures will continue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday to Friday for the next eight months.

The exact timeline of completion is subject to change due to weather and other factors but the project is scheduled to be finished in winter 2022.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s website for travel information.

