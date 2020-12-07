Parties spar over extent of recount in Atlantic County freeholder race

Mendez said he will make a decision on the extent and rules of the recount in two or three days, and he is likely to require Fernandez and the Democrats to pay something toward the cost.

The largest vote getter was Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick with 67,600, followed by incumbent Republican Risley with 66,427, Democrat Fernandez with 66,046 and Somers Point Councilman James Toto with 64,566.

The audit was a hand recount of about 2,800 randomly chosen ballots. It found six fewer overvotes than the machine count found — 402 to 408.

And it found six fewer undervotes as well — six to the machine’s 12. Those changes allowed more votes to be counted.

“Run the ballots back through the machines, identify (those containing) over and undervotes, and do a hand count to minimize the cost and speed up the process, and maximize the likelihood of certainty,” Herman said.

The county Board of Elections has estimated it would cost about $90,000 to do a hand recount of the more than 143,400 ballots cast in the county, which would involve hiring about 12 people to work full time for at least two weeks. But it has not provided an estimate of the cost of running them all through a machine again. That would involve hiring two technicians to run the scanning machines. The two can process about 3,000 ballots per hour, county officials said.

