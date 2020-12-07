Parties spar over extent of recount in Atlantic County freeholder race

Atlantic County Democrats at a hearing Monday asked for a full machine recount of more than 143,000 mostly-paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election.
They also asked for a hand recount of overvote or undervote ballots in the race for at-large freeholder.
Those are the ballots most likely to show discrepancies that could change the results of the close race for the second of two open seats, based on results of last week’s audit of 2% of randomly chosen ballots, argued Robert Herman, the attorney for the Democrats.
Voters had to choose two candidates out of a field of four in the race, but some people voted for none or for just one, in which case they were considered “undervotes.” Others voted for more than two, considered “overvotes,” and so none of their votes could be counted, election officials have said.
Democrat Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, and the county Democratic committee are seeking the recount because she is just 381 votes behind incumbent Republican John Risley in the certified results. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%.
Republicans argued to Assignment Judge Julio Mendez that the audit of 2% of ballots gave six additional votes to Fernandez and five to Risley, only changing the difference between them by one vote. The audit showed the results are overwhelmingly accurate and should count as a recount, argued GOP attorney Randolph Lafferty.
Mendez said he will make a decision on the extent and rules of the recount in two or three days, and he is likely to require Fernandez and the Democrats to pay something toward the cost.
The largest vote getter was Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick with 67,600, followed by incumbent Republican Risley with 66,427, Democrat Fernandez with 66,046 and Somers Point Councilman James Toto with 64,566.
The audit was a hand recount of about 2,800 randomly chosen ballots. It found six fewer overvotes than the machine count found — 402 to 408.
And it found six fewer undervotes as well — six to the machine’s 12. Those changes allowed more votes to be counted.
“Run the ballots back through the machines, identify (those containing) over and undervotes, and do a hand count to minimize the cost and speed up the process, and maximize the likelihood of certainty,” Herman said.
The county Board of Elections has estimated it would cost about $90,000 to do a hand recount of the more than 143,400 ballots cast in the county, which would involve hiring about 12 people to work full time for at least two weeks. But it has not provided an estimate of the cost of running them all through a machine again. That would involve hiring two technicians to run the scanning machines. The two can process about 3,000 ballots per hour, county officials said.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
