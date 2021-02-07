Parkway work still affects motorists on Zion, Mill roads in EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work by the NJ Turnpike Authority will continue to affect motorists in the township during the week of February 8 to Feb. 14.
From 7 a.m. to noon on Zion Road Monday there will be an alternating lane traffic pattern between Bargaintown Road and Old Zion Road near the Garden State Parkway bridges.
On Mill Road from Monday through Sunday a detour will be in place 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire Road and Old Zion Road.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, please visit www.aclink.org.
-- Michelle Brunetti Post
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
