Owners of proposed union training center in Atlantic City will contribute to the construction cost

The union asking for $2.25 million from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to help rehabilitate a former bank building in Atlantic City for a training center said Monday that it is contributing a similar amount of money — but $1.5 million of that is the purchase price.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 bought the 13,000-square-foot building, built in 1970, for $1.5 million and it will also contribute about $700,000 toward the renovation cost, a spokesman said at a CRDA hearing Monday morning.

CRDA hearing officer Lance Landgraf said the project involves renovating the building into a training and office facility for Local 68, and to provide easy access to locals interested in job training for solid union jobs.

The training would be a 600-hour, four-year curriculum with 8,000 hours of on-the-job training open to all, under federal rules.

The renovation cost will be about $3 million, while the overall project will cost $4.45 million.

The union spokesman said the building had to be gutted and all new electrical, HVAC, fire suppression and other systems installed, as well as classrooms constructed.