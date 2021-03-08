Owners of proposed union training center in Atlantic City will contribute to the construction cost

The union asking for $2.25 million from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to help rehabilitate a former bank building in Atlantic City for a training center said Monday that it is contributing a similar amount of money — but $1.5 million of that is the purchase price.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 bought the 13,000-square-foot building, built in 1970, for $1.5 million and it will also contribute about $700,000 toward the renovation cost, a spokesman said at a CRDA hearing Monday morning.
CRDA hearing officer Lance Landgraf said the project involves renovating the building into a training and office facility for Local 68, and to provide easy access to locals interested in job training for solid union jobs.
The training would be a 600-hour, four-year curriculum with 8,000 hours of on-the-job training open to all, under federal rules.
The renovation cost will be about $3 million, while the overall project will cost $4.45 million.
The union spokesman said the building had to be gutted and all new electrical, HVAC, fire suppression and other systems installed, as well as classrooms constructed.
The training facility will replace a smaller one in leased space in Pleasantville at the Red Cross Building on Franklin Boulevard.
At the CRDA's February meeting, commissioners gave preliminary project approval to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 to build a training center and office facility in an old bank at 1501 Pacific Ave.
Landgraf and the other hearing officers will make a recommendation to the board after Monday's brief hearing.
Executive Director Matt Doherty at the time called it a “blighted building ... on a challenging intersection as well.” It is a former Cape Bank building at Pacific and South New York avenues.
“It also gets CRDA back into the development sphere,” Doherty said at that meeting. “There are a lot of other things we do that are important — training or food distribution. But a project like this is at the core of the CRDA mission of development projects in Atlantic City.”
