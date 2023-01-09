Our view: Year brings help for workers, burdens for businesses

A long delayed significant reform to state regulation of mass layoffs looks sure to be part of 2023, probably taking effect by spring.

A bill extending when companies must provide advanced notice of layoffs and requiring that they pay severance to affected employees was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2020 -- right before the start of the Covid pandemic. It was put on hold with its delay tied to Murphy’s never-ending pandemic emergency orders, and kept from taking effect.

Then right before Christmas during its last session of 2022, the Legislature passed a renewed version of the bill. It and 15 others are on Murphy’s desk, and if (when) he signs it the changes will become effective in 90 days.

This will reform and broaden the familiar WARN Act, which has required advanced notices of major layoffs. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act started as and is also known as the Millville Dallas Airmotive Plant Job Loss Notification Act -- named after the company that greatly reduced its operations there in 2004 and ended them in 2010.

The WARN Act had simply required that a business with 100 or more full-time workers laying off at least 50 people at one site provide notice at least 60 days before the layoff.

For example, Teligent Inc. of Buena, a topical and injectable pharmaceuticals company, warned in October 2021 that it would lay off 133 workers the following December.

The expanded WARN Act is more easily triggered -- by a termination of 50 or more full- or part-time employees anywhere in the state in a 30-day or 90-day period. There is no longer a threshold that at least 33% of the workforce is affected. Notice of a layoff will be required at least 90 days in advance. The act will apply to companies operating in New Jersey for at least three years that have at least 100 employees anywhere in the U.S.

Severance pay will be automatically required, with those laid off getting severance equal to one week for each year of service. If the employer hasn’t given the 90 days of WARN notice, the required severance is increased by four weeks of pay for each employee.

Another significant change to labor law took effect on day one this year, when the N.J. minimum wage rose $1.13 to $14.13 per hour. That increase was baked in the cake when Murphy signed a bill in 2019 increasing the wage annually until it reaches $15 per hour.

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce recently reminded seasonal and small employers that they will have until 2026 to pay their workers $15 per hour. The minimum wage for their employees has risen to $12.93, up from $11.90.

Agricultural employers have until 2027 to reach the $15 minimum wage. This year’s minimum for farm workers is $12.01, up from $11.05.

Long-term care employers also are on their own schedule, and this year they’re required to pay direct care staff at least $17.13, a $1.13 increase.

Tipped workers’ minimum cash wage has increased to $5.26, with their employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit (up $1). Employers also must ensure tip workers’ total pay at least equals the normal minimum wage.

These provisions will be good news to workers and bad news to companies, especially to ones newly subject to the expanded WARN Act. We hope employers and employees pay attention to the changes and help avoid problems with the transitions.