Our view: Wranglers wanted for shopping carts still rolling wild in Middle Township

Five years ago Middle Township was overwhelmed with stray shopping carts, escapees from the cart herds in its large Rio Grande shopping district.
The township public works department was spending too much time rounding up the strays and returning them to their stores.
Township Council considered requiring stores to buy and install brakes on their carts that would automatically engage whenever a cart was taken too far. We recommended trying the system used by Aldi, which then was preparing to open a store there. It makes people deposit a quarter to unlock a cart, and return the cart to get their quarter back.
The township settled for the big-box stores promising to do a better job of cart control. Mayor Tim Donohue recently said “that has not happened.” Township employees, though, are still retrieving the carts for the stores.
As we suggested five years ago, providing this free service to the stores is quite an incentive for them to let the township remain responsible for removing and returning carts that have become litter, eyesores, traffic hazards and such.
This time Township Council has taken action, requiring stores to implement cart containment systems. It also recommended that retailers have their employees ride herd on wayward carts and provided a significant incentive to do so -- a $250 a day fine for each cart not retrieved within 48 hours. (We hope the township will alert the stores to the abandoned carts subject to the fine.)
Stray shopping carts are a costly problem for retailers. The carts cost $150 to $300 each and about 2 million of them are lost by or stolen from U.S. stores annually. To the extent retailers get fined by Middle Township, they’ll probably reduce their need to replace carts.
We wonder why America’s entrepreneurs haven’t already solved this problem for retail centers at a reasonable cost. Since the Rio Grande stores are near each other, a handful of cart wranglers could discourage strays and keep cart herds intact for lots of stores at once – any at least that would pay a reasonable fee for taking the problem off their hands.
If it’s any consolation to brick-and-mortar retailers, the cart abandonment problem is far worse and more costly for their pesky online competitors. An estimated 70% of online shoppers put items into a cart and then quit it without checking out -- losing sellers $18 billion in revenue just in the U.S. each year.
If anyone can figure a way to wrangle those carts, they’ll be a very wealthy cowpoke.
