Our view: With top court’s help, Murphy borrows billions, plans spending spree

Last year, the Murphy administration made an exaggerated estimate of how much revenue New Jersey government would lose due to the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy used that estimate to try to justify borrowing up to $10 billion to pay current expenses. That’s not ordinarily a constitutional use of borrowing, and he also wanted the massive loan without voter approval in a referendum, another constitutional requirement.
Fellow Democrats controlling the Legislature agreed he could borrow up to $10 billion. Republicans including Sen. Michael Testa, Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, challenged the borrowing as unconstitutional.
The N.J. Supreme Court granted Murphy an “Emergency Exception” to the state Constitution.
The justices then set limits supposedly to ensure there wouldn’t be excess borrowing in violation of that exception. “The State cannot issue bonds or borrow funds beyond the actual fiscal exigency caused by the pandemic,” the court said. “It will be necessary for the Governor or the Treasurer to certify publicly the State’s projected revenue and consequent shortfall ‘as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’ before each tranche of borrowing.”
In October, Murphy prematurely projected the change in revenue, yet even so could only certify an estimated shortfall of $4.3 billion.
But there is no revenue shortfall. Tax collections now are projected to be 4% higher than the prior fiscal year. There’s going to be a large surplus. Where is the N.J. Supreme Court now that this unconstitutional and hastily enabled borrowing is saddling taxpayers with a massive increase of unneeded debt?
Testa, one of the attorneys who challenged the debt before the court, figures more than $3 billion of the borrowing was unneeded.
Worse, former Wall Street financier Murphy went ahead and sold bonds that are especially lucrative to financial firms because they can’t be paid off early. So New Jersey can’t even avoid paying interest on the billions it didn’t need to borrow.
No problem for Murphy, who plans to spend 10% more than last year’s record state budget — $44.8 billion — spreading money around to his supporters and beyond in this year that he faces voters again. More money for schools, more for government worker pensions (but with no attempt to claw back improper and lavish increases of the past) and $500 payments to hundreds of thousands of families.
There may be even more magic money if the federal government showers additional billions in unneeded borrowing under the guise of pandemic relief on New Jersey and other state governments.
But don’t expect last year’s tax increases, another of emergency edict, to be reversed.
Nor has the borrowing, taxing and spending improved the state’s finances, which are among the nation’s worst. New Jersey’s debt and the cost of promised benefits to government workers remain well above $200 billion.
The spending will produce an election-year rush, but leave a weaker state economy and add to the crushing burden on the children and grandchildren who must repay the debt with real money.
Don’t expect the Legislature to impose budget responsibility. They’re all on the ballot in November too.
In the absence of leadership, responsibility is in the hands of voters, who again in November will choose the government and the future of New Jersey.
