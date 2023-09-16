Gov. Phil Murphy started the year announcing that his priority is greatly expanding the availability of liquor licenses for sale. His administration estimates that flooding the state with more alcohol sellers could bring in up to $1 billion in new revenue for government.

Murphy didn’t say a word about the lives lost or harmed by drinking. Nor did he make a case that the current regular limit -- a liquor license for each 3,000 people -- was somehow depriving residents of a better life.

Whatever evils or conveniences a flood of easily obtainable liquor licenses would bring, one dramatic change went without saying -- existing licenses would instantly be worth just a small fraction of their average cost of $350,000.

Since politicians and the holders of those licenses have generally supported each other, everyone had been left to guess Murphy’s motivation. Maybe spendthrift Murphy is simply jealous that he can’t spend some of the money when privately held licenses are sold. But this being an election year, with all seats in the Legislature on the ballot and term-limited Murphy preparing for a possible jump to the national stage, the proposal could simply be an encouragement to the liquor industry to donate more money. Tellingly, Murphy said he won’t push to realize his scheme until after November’s election.

Most voters have resigned themselves to their corrupt state operating like this, and they won’t get another chance to vote against Murphy soon anyway, so his strategy probably can only help his political fortunes. If New Jersey residents suffer from it, well, he’ll be gone anyway.

More immediate suffering and apparently even business annihilation is hitting the alcohol industry’s young, growing niche segment -- small craft breweries. State regulations have been a boot on them (an example of liquor industry political clout) that was supposed to be lightened over time, perhaps as they became more valuable to politicians. But Murphy has vetoed the next important relief for craft brewers, and may not allow it depending on how his liquor revenue plan goes.

Craft brewers aren’t allowed to serve food and hold certain events like their peers in neighboring states, which disappoints tourists from those states. The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control helpfully suspended those rules in July, but they’re coming back. That plus the uncertainty Murphy created about liquor licensing in New Jersey are a substantial burden to small craft brewers. Nine in the past year have announced they are closing -- including Tuckahoe Brewing Co. of Egg Harbor Township in November -- and double that number may be at risk.

The Legislature in June voted unanimously -- both in the Senate and Assembly -- to give craft brewers permanent relief from the rules. This month Murphy said he will conditionally veto the bill after the November election and insist that its provisions be considered as part of his liquor license revenue grab.

Sen. Michael Testa, a sponsor of the relief bill, said Murphy’s liquor proposal is separate from the issues facing breweries and “they should not be used as a bargaining chip.”

We thought a bill becomes law after 45 days if the governor has taken no action on it. However politicians wish to count, surely there must be 45 days between June and the November election.

Murphy is treating the Legislature like a tool of his political ambitions. If legislators wish to be considered otherwise, they should get this done or at least resolve to override their lame duck master.