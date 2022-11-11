Our view: Wider expressway will benefit drivers and shore economy

The large increase in Atlantic City Expressway tolls enacted in 2020 was hard to take. A significant amount of the money was to start work on a light rail line between Cumberland and Camden counties. And at the same time tolls were set to automatically increase annually thereafter, without end.

As we’ve said, the toll increases also are funding significant improvements for the drivers paying them, and these are getting started this year. The first was a multi-year project to change to cashless toll collection via E-ZPass, with bills for vehicles without an E-ZPass transponder sent to whoever is registered for the license plates (captured in photos). No toll plazas to slow drivers, smoother/faster traffic, and greater highway capacity.

The next big boon to drivers is the $180 million widening of the Expressway to three lanes in each direction for the entire length of it, from Atlantic City to Route 42 in Gloucester Township.

Last month officials came to the Expressway, which is operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, to mark the beginning of the widening project, expected to be completed in 2025. It will also include improvements to many interchanges with local roads and to the connection between the Expressway and Route 42. Presumably the latter will fix the difficult merge right of Expressway traffic into the passing lanes of Route 42, which has resulted in too many accidents and casualties.

Much of the 44 mile Expressway already has three lanes in both directions, which makes for easier, safer driving. The project will improve the remaining 26 miles, usually placing the added lanes within the broad median between the westbound and eastbound lanes. The familiar and frequent highway slowdowns from a reduction in lanes will be no more.

N.J. Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who also chairs the SJTA board, mentioned the worse case that accidents are more likely to shut down two-lane highways. “People can sit for hours ... it’s a huge safety issue,” she said. “And we have a whole lot of disgruntled customers.”

Gutierrez-Scaccetti also took issue with the familiar argument against highway widening and building projects, that while they increase capacity and relieve congestion, they also can induce demand and result in more traffic using the highway. “Demand is here now. It already exists,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

That’s a good argument and true, as everyone who has been caught in seasonal jams of visitors should agree. A better case, though, might be that as a tourist and visitor conduit the rules are different for the Atlantic City Expressway.

More people using the highway would be a good thing -- a very good thing. When both the wider Expressway and cashless tolling are completed, the path to Jersey Shore resort towns for visitors from the west will be pleasant, quick and smooth. Same for gamblers heading for Atlantic City on weekend nights.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti gave this benefit of the project a nod when she said, “The Expressway delivers people to the heart of America’s Playground, the New Jersey Shore.”

More vehicles with more drivers and passengers bringing more business to the region’s dominant tourism industry seems to have been a goal for New Jersey transportation planners for some years. The Garden State Parkway already has been widened to three lanes, and its three traffic lights in Cape May County have been gone for several years. A federal project transformed the Ocean City causeway into a modern divided highway with two high bridges.

SJTA Executive Director Stephen Dougherty called the Expressway widening “a prudent use of tolls collected from the public.” Quite so, considering the multiple benefits to drivers and the support for economic growth in the region. So if more vehicles also pay more and increasing tolls, perhaps it’s OK if that was an unspoken additional benefit from the governmental point of view.