Our view: West Nile virus looks small these days, two decades after its arrival

Two decades ago the new virus in town posing an unknown threat to Americans originated in the West Nile region of Africa.
It arrived with theatrical-worthy menace in August 1999, producing sudden paralysis and high fevers in two older patients who turned up at a Queens hospital in New York. When tests couldn’t nail down the pathogen responsible and the patients didn’t respond to anti-viral drugs, doctors sent blood samples and data to state and federal health experts. Within days there were six more patients with the disease, all living within a few miles of each other.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at first identified the mystery illness as St. Louis encephalitis. That was incorrect, but at least it too was a mosquito borne illness, so New York began widespread spraying for mosquitoes that same day.
In less than a month the federal government came up with the accurate diagnosis of West Nile virus, a form of Japanese encephalitis first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. The variant had arrived in New York from Israel or Tunisia, where it was circulated by birds and transmitted to people by mosquitoes feeding on birds and people.
Birds soon carried West Nile virus to New Jersey and across the United States. Since there was and remains no treatment or vaccine for the virus, its catastrophic potential couldn’t be dismissed.
Fortunately, it soon became clear most people infected with West Nile virus don’t feel sick. About 20% develop a fever and other symptoms. Only 1 infected person in 150 develops a serious form of the illness that is neuroinvasive and can cause paralysis. About a tenth of these are fatal, giving West Nile a fatality rate for those infected of one in 1,500. In the U.S. that has worked out to about 130 deaths a year.
This year one was a Camden County man in his 60s who was infected in July. That’s the first New Jersey death from West Nile since 2018. So far this year, three New Jersey cases have been reported, just the fatal one neuroinvasive. Nationwide, neuroinvasive cases are 315 of the total 479 cases reported. But as with the COVID-19 virus, analysis suggests many more cases are unreported, 50 times as many in the case of West Nile virus.
Atlantic County this year found its first West Nile carrying mosquitoes in Somers Point on Aug. 3. Since then they also have been found in Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood and Mullica Township.
The county sprays to control mosquitoes and did so in Hammonton in August and Northfield in September. Cape May County sprayed in Cape May Court House, Dennis Township and West Cape May recently.
West Nile virus gets attention during the summer-through-fall mosquito season each year, perhaps a bit more this year thanks to the pandemic’s elevated awareness of infectious disease. That attention isn’t driven so much by its level of severe illness or death, but by the effectiveness of simple actions people can take to reduce those already small risks.
Get rid of standing water in the yard and in clogged gutters in which mosquitoes breed. Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during mosquito season. Use a mosquito repellent.
These precautions are sure to have value anyway in reducing the annoyance of painful, itchy mosquito bites. And they may also avoid even rarer mosquito-borne diseases such as Eastern equine encephalitis. There already have been at least 31 cases of malaria in New Jersey this year.
