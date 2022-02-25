Our view: Welcome revival of Fortescue, Gandy’s Beach begins

A larger fishing industry thrived in historic South Jersey, supporting many villages along Delaware Bay. A dozen of them already have been lost to the shrinkage of that industry and their inability to adapt to the changing world around them.

Those left are quaint and quiet, still threatened by the forces that eliminated the others. But a couple of years ago, two of them were assured of getting the upgrade to ordinary infrastructure they needed to thrive again. That’s when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would provide $4.5 million to help construct a sewage system to serve the Downe Township towns of Fortescue and Gandy’s Beach.

The rural and poor township in Cumberland County could never afford the sewage treatment systems that became routine elsewhere, so residents and businesses had to use septic tanks. They’re fine as long as the waste going into the ground is dispersed over a sufficient area to filter it, let it biodegrade and not contaminate groundwater. But even the best septic tanks still severely restrict the amount of investment and development that is possible.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $4.5 million brought funding for the sewerage project to about $11 million -- including a $2.5 million N.J. Department of Environmental Protection grant, a previous $2.5 million grant by the USDA, and a $1.5 million low-interest USDA loan. At that point the project became close to certain.

Some of the benefits of this overdue infrastructure upgrade are visible on the ground in Fortescue and Gandy’s Beach.

Mike Rothman, mayor of Downe Township, said real estate sales are increasing in Fortescue and Gandy’s Beach, and some agents have mentioned the infrastructure project in their listings.

A waterfront home in Fortescue can be had for less than $300,000.

Donald Sullivan, a Vineland real estate agent working in the area, recently told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “I don’t think we’ll see the full impact until a year or two, but I’ve already sold a few properties where the buyer was under the assumption this was going to happen. That was part of the deal.”

Rothman said someone is interested in buying a waterfront campground and building a 100-room hotel on the site.

The sewerage upgrade is also a substantial environmental improvement, removing a source of possible groundwater contamination.

For its part the state DEP appropriately balanced the interests of the residents and businesses of Downe Township with everyone’s concern for the environment. Originally, the fishing village of Money Island was included in the project plans, but the department insisted it be removed, citing repeated claims of flood losses there. The DEP’s Blue Acres program already has purchased a few dozen homes on Money Island. Eventually the village will be abandoned and allowed to return to a natural state.

Whatever development takes place in Gandy’s Beach and Fortescue could never be excessive in rural Downe Township. Most of its land is protected open space, much of it owned by conservation nonprofits such as the Natural Lands Trust and the Nature Conservancy, or is farmland. The bayshore will regain some of the more welcoming quiet charm it had for a couple hundred years.

Now its residents will have a bit more ease and much more faith in the future of their towns. They’ll be joined by visitors and new residents who appreciate life by the bay.