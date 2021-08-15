Our view: Watch out for cost of NJ mandated replacement of lead and galvanized pipes

Last month the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring water systems in New Jersey to inventory how many potentially harmful lead pipes they have.

That’s a good idea, as we urged such an inventory a couple of years ago. Lead service pipes can leach the toxic metal into water if it isn’t properly treated. Newark is almost done replacing 20,000 lead lines after such problems in Flint, Michigan, brought attention to its lead problem.

The law also requires that all lead and galvanized metal pipes be replaced within a decade. That’s a worthwhile goal but a costly one -- more than $2 billion statewide. The question is who will pay this steep cost.

The federal $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week includes money to tackle the problem nationwide -- but not nearly enough. The original $45 billion in the bill for replacing lead pipes was reduced to $15 billion, even as much non-infrastructure spending was left intact. The Biden administration thinks it will be enough to supplement the lead pipe money with funds for clean drinking water, but environmental groups said that money is headed elsewhere.

