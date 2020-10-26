Our view: Vineland pays up for wrong-headed, wasteful handling of mosque

America has been a beacon of religious freedom for nearly two and a half centuries.

Bias against a religion is wrong and illegal. The ability to practice religion free from government interference is so important that the Founders made it central to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The world’s most important declaration of rights is worth memorizing, or at least remembering all it contains: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

So we have to wonder what Vineland officials were thinking when they made it so difficult for the Garden State Islamic Center to build and use a mosque there.

The center needed 11 years and a federal lawsuit to freely exercise its practice of religion without city government interference.

In August, the city agreed to settle the suit and pay the center $550,000. Recently it relented on the last restriction and allowed the mosque’s 220 members to start using its third floor.