Our view: Veteran deaths argue against Murphy emergency rule

One person with autocratic power exercised out of the view of the public is too susceptible to the influences of their branch of government, of the people who support them and those they trust, and of their beliefs and biases. As good as all these might be, they’ll inevitably fall short of decisions made with the input of multiple qualified groups and individuals that aren’t hidden from the public.

Murphy apparently like Cuomo was advised to make care facilities accept COVID patients from hospitals to help keep beds open there. But had he consulted a wider range of medical scientists and the public, he would have heard strong opposition to introducing the virus into institutions filled with those most at risk of serious illness and death from it.

Not until June 2021 did the state Legislature insist on having some input on the emergency powers Murphy began using in March 2020. Even then his fellow Democrats in the Legislature allowed many of his emergency powers to continue until this week.

Murphy recently asked the Legislature for a 90-day extension of some of his emergency powers, but on Monday the state Senate and Assembly refused the request.