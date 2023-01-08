Our view: Verifiable voting machines making Atlantic County elections more secure

Machines and computers improve speed and efficiency everywhere, including in the casting and counting of votes in New Jersey. One benefit is that election results can be available sooner than in the old days of hand counting paper ballots. Another is that crude vote rigging with ballots disappearing or suddenly being produced has been much reduced.

Computers and machines have their own weaknesses, of course. They can malfunction on their own or due to manipulation by someone seeking to influence their report of the voting.

We’ve long advocated the combination of the two voting systems -- a computerized voting machine system that produces a verifiable paper backup of all of the ballots. Up until recently, New Jersey only had one county (Sussex) with such election technology.

Now Atlantic County is changing to this most secure form of voting, buying 325 new voting machines, with New Jersey picking up about half of the cost. The machines are made by Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska, one of four voting systems certified by the state. They work seamlessly with the ES&S electronic poll books the county changed to last year.

Most counties still use AVC Advantage from Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machines that Atlantic County has depended on for two decades. Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon called them “wonderful, reliable dinosaurs” that are on their last legs and difficult to keep operating.

Two years before the pandemic disrupted and undermined election practices, we strongly urged the state to fund and counties to switch to voting machines with paper backups.

A Princeton professor in 2016 showed it took just 7 minutes to replace a computer chip in a voting machine with one that manipulated election results. The machines are at risk for that because they are distributed and left unsecured prior to the election. A 2004 case in Cumberland County showed what someone intent on steering an election could do.

A county employee programmed voting machines there to award the votes for two popular candidates to others, handing them the victory. The rigged election was only caught because the small number of voters in the case made it obvious. There was no way of knowing how many votes in other elections had been awarded to candidates not chosen by voters.

State appellate court judges expressed serious concerns about ballot integrity and ordered a review of the state’s election safeguards. The next year, Gov. Jon Corzine signed into law a requirement that all voting machines in the state include a paper backup by 2008. But that deadline came and went with no compliance, and the Legislature suspended it indefinitely.

The new machines will give voters the utmost confidence in the security of their ballots. They’ll insert their numbered ballot into the voting machine, make their selections, confirm that the selections made are what they intended, and only then will the machine record their vote and print the ballot as a backup.

The results tabulated by the voting machines can then be randomly checked against the paper ballots to ensure that the machines are properly recording and tabulating votes. And if there is any question about the voting, for example a suspicion by poll watchers that something might be wrong, the paper ballots can be examined to conclusively verify the results.

The bipartisan Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to buy the new voting machines that provide a paper audit trail. That’s as it should be, in accord with a principle that should govern changes to election laws and practices. Such changes must be made with substantial support from the major parties and independents. If they are not, the public may reasonably assume the political party pushing for them is seeking an unfair advantage.