Our view: Van Drew must weather Trump storm before sailing smoothly in 2nd District

Rep. Jeff Van Drew as expected won reelection easily in the 2nd District. He had defeated a stronger candidate and campaign in his first reelection after becoming a Republican. And this midterm election was under an unpopular Democratic president.

Given that House members face the voters every two years, Democrats weren’t likely to risk a strong candidate or lots of money against Van Drew this time. His opponent, Tim Alexander, was a newcomer with a promising future who would benefit from running, even though his loss was all but inevitable.

After a large landslide win -- Van Drew received nearly two-thirds of the vote -- ordinarily such a successful candidate might settle into representing the district for as long as they wished. Predecessor Frank LoBiondo had the seat for 24 years. William J. Hughes held it for 20 years. Each chose when to retire.

These aren’t ordinary times. The increase in partisan animosity is especially challenging to centrists such as Van Drew. He did survive a first reelection made fierce by divisive national politics. But he’ll need to weather one more looming storm to reach the calm sea of repeated reelections.

When Van Drew was in the state Legislature, he and some other centrists were allowed to occasionally break from party unity, particularly when their votes weren’t needed for victory. The Democratic Party was glad to have a popular centrist with strong support in conservative-leaning South Jersey and Republican-dominated Cape May County. The party was delighted when Van Drew flipped the 2nd District congressional seat from Republican to Democrat.

Party discipline is stronger in Congress and by the time Van Drew joined the House, partisan animosity was so strong that demands for party loyalty had become absolute. He was ordered to vote for the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, which like the impeachment of President Bill Clinton before it was mainly partisan posturing with no chance of success. Supporting the impeachment could have cost Van Drew reelection in South Jersey. He didn’t and Democrats drove him from the party.

Van Drew switched parties, which is rare in Congress and often weakens the candidate in future elections. His transition was greatly helped by support from President Trump, who visited Wildwood to campaign for the new Republican. Democrats fielded an appealing candidate in Amy Kennedy of Brigantine, wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, and mounted a strong campaign to reclaim the seat. Nonetheless, Van Drew received 52% of the vote to Kennedy’s 46%.

The media and federal officials treated Trump unfairly once he got the GOP nomination, but consideration for that mistreatment and response to the unfairness must stop where ongoing harm to the country begins. Since his failed campaign for reelection, Trump has become a major liability for the Republican Party. His actions have suggested a desperate need for attention regardless of the consequences to others in the party.

Democrats used Trump in many congressional midterm elections. That political weapon gets more effective almost daily. Van Drew’s affiliation with Trump already has transitioned from being essential to his successful party switch to becoming a liability with independents in the 2nd District.

Republicans are at a tipping point, where it has become worthwhile to explain why Trump must go. Defeated presidential candidates almost never come back for a presidential victory.

Van Drew will be severely challenged to cut himself loose from Trump while keeping the support of Trump’s determined defenders in South Jersey. Democrats are likely to again mount a major effort to defeat Van Drew, putting up a formidable candidate (maybe Amy Kennedy again) and a well-funded campaign.

If he survives that, he’ll probably be the favorite in as many subsequent reelections as he wants.