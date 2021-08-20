Our view: Value in police body cameras shown in study involving Stockton University professor

As longtime proponents of body cameras for police, we welcomed the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy making their use mandatory last fall.

Body-worn and dashboard-mounted cameras make sense for their ability to provide video evidence of police/public interactions that could clarify what happened. What little research there was as the technology rapidly spread (at least six other states mandate them as well) generally supported their use.

A new study – “Body-worn Cameras and Adjudication of Citizen Complaints of Police Misconduct” -- published by the respected National Bureau of Economic Research found exactly the kind of benefits expected from body cameras. And one of the lead authors, along with researchers from American University and Georgia State University, was Nusret M. Sahin, a criminal justice expert at Stockton University.

The researchers analyzed data on camera use and citizen complaints against police in Chicago from 2012 to 2020. They were able to compare complaints with video and those without thanks to the staggered deployment of the technology in the city’s 22 districts.

