Our view: US, world and NJ need LNG terminal now

Two years ago, Delaware River Partners got the final approval it needed to build a terminal in South Jersey to ship liquefied natural gas. The company must wish it had done so as soon as it could, given the demand and prices for LNG now.

The United States has abundant natural gas reserves, which have dramatically cut heating costs for American homeowners and energy costs for businesses, while reducing U.S. carbon dioxide emissions by double digits in a decade. The U.S. produces enough -- this month exceeding 100 billion cubic feet per day for the first time -- that it is also the world’s third largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Delaware River Partners, a unit of New Fortress Energy, plans to compress natural gas from Pennsylvania’s northeast Marcellus Shale fields and ship it from a port in the community of Gibbstown, Greenwich Township, in Gloucester County.

The company already had gotten the 25 state and federal approvals it needed in 2020. The federal government granted its first permit for rail shipment of LNG to the Gibbstown terminal. The final approval then came from the tristate Delaware River Basin Commission.

This month, the DRBC affirmed its approval for the LNG port, giving Delaware River Partners three more years to build the port.

The case for the port has gotten much stronger this year. The Biden administration committed the U.S. to increasing shipments of natural gas to Europe to end its dependence on supplies from Russia, which before the Ukraine war provided a third of Europe’s supply.

Industry officials say the U.S. is already sending all the LNG it can to Europe, and shipping more will require new terminals, such as the one in Gibbstown.

Environmental organizations have said the LNG terminal will encourage the production of natural gas, whose carbon footprint is larger than that of solar and wind energy. They have tried to stop or at least delay the creation of the port, also arguing that in their opinion transporting LNG is unsafe.

The DRBC representative from New York, where the Delaware is merely a stream, suggested that the commission hold a public hearing to give opponents another chance to comment.

The commission’s general counsel, Ken Warren, said the developer had spent at least $1.8 million so far and shown its commitment to completing the project, according to NJ Spotlight. The commission’s approval of the dock for the terminal in December 2020 still stands regardless of the overall extension, Warren said. He also argued that opponents already had an opportunity to express their views, so no further public hearing was justified. All members of the commission then reaffirmed their approved, with New York’s representative abstaining.

Natural gas is a fairly clean resource that will be a bridge to lower emission forms of energy feasible in the future. Europe now has to burn coal for its energy needs, and so the LNG shipping from Gibbstown will help avoid the far greater pollution from coal.

South Jersey’s little part in the burgeoning global market for liquefied natural gas will benefit state and national economies, help Europeans and others meet their energy needs while polluting less, and reduce energy market leverage aimed at weakening opposition to Russia. Too bad it’s not already operating, but good that it’s moving forward now.