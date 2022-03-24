Our view: US skimps on A.C. weather, deterring visitors

Atlantic City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America, with more than 27 million visitors annually. The federal government owes those visitors reliable weather observations for their time there, but they seldom get it.

Even though the world’s favorite playground has meteorological observations going back to1874 -- one of the oldest sources of reliable weather data in the nation -- some years ago the National Weather Service quit manning the city. It left behind instruments and volunteer efforts suitable for sparsely populated places, divided between the city and its airport in Egg Harbor Township.

As a result of the weather data muddle, national news and weather media often present conditions and forecasts from the airport as those of Atlantic City. This is absurd and harmful to tourism in New Jersey’s gaming capital.

Atlantic City International Airport is not only well outside the city, it’s not even in the same climate zone. Atlantic City is a barrier island community much influenced by the ocean facing it and the bays and inlets surrounding it. The airport location in Egg Harbor Township is in the Pine Barrens zone, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

The 1991-2020 climate average is the standard bearer for dictating what is normal weather, It shows that conditions vary significantly between the two places, enough that misrepresenting the pinelands conditions and forecast as those of oceanfront Atlantic City is an economically costly error.

For example, Atlantic City’s mean maximum temperature in July is a comfy 80 degrees, while that at the airport is 87 degrees. The city’s cooler summer weather was the very basis for the birth of tourism at the Jersey Shore!

Or suppose someone wants to come down for the holidays in December. The airport masquerading as the city will tell them to expect a typical low temperature of 29 degrees, while Atlantic City is actually a more comfortable 35 degrees.

Snow can be the most discouraging of all. Over three decade periods, the airport averaged more than 17 inches a year, while the seaside resort got less than 13 inches.

This relentless denial of Atlantic City’s beachfront advantages in national forecasts and reports of conditions must stop. It wouldn’t happen if the National Weather Service still had a paid weather observer in the city and added snow, dew point and other observations to its current suite of data.

And the service should make it clearer that observations at the airport are not from Atlantic City, by reporting conditions and forecasts from there as for ACY Egg Harbor Township.

The tens of millions of travelers to and from the city annually deserve full and accurate reports and forecasts. Stakeholders in Atlantic City tourism -- including beneficiaries of its gambling such as New Jersey and its senior citizens -- deserve a weather service that doesn’t undermine its appeal.