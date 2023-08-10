The world in many ways is against those who are poor. One important way is that those competing for profits have less or no use for the poor. Bias against the poor isn’t illegal. With the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, however, much discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion was prohibited. Thus began protections for some of the poor.

Until around then, the federal government actually facilitated withholding from the poor such financial essentials as mortgages and personal loans. Its Home Owners' Loan Corporation determined the risk of lending in neighborhoods across the country and created maps to guide banks and other lenders. High risk areas, which according to the HOLC had “detrimental influences in a pronounced degree, undesirable population, or an infiltration of it,” were colored red. The well-off “best” areas were green.

After 1964, it was soon clear that the federal maps encouraged widespread discrimination against racial and ethnic minorities. Their neighborhoods had been redlined, shutting lenders’ doors to their residents.

To help reverse this, the U.S. in 1977 enacted the Community Reinvestment Act (or CRA) to encourage banks to serve the credit needs of everyone in the communities where they are chartered, including low-income neighborhoods. Periodic reviews rate the banks on how they are doing.

In last month’s most recent batch of 27 CRA evaluations made public, 15 were rated satisfactory, 10 outstanding, and just two in need of improvement. One of those was OceanFirst Bank, based in Toms River. The federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said “evidence of discriminatory or other illegal credit practices” by the bank had been found.

OceanFirst Bank’s growth across South Jersey may have been a factor in its needs-improvement rating. It acquired Sun National Bank in 2018, Capital Bank of Vineland in 2019, and Country Bank Holding Company and Two River Bancorp in 2020.

OceanFirst Bank was rated satisfactory in all three areas of CRA evaluation -- lending, investment and services. The currency controller found, however, that the bank unlawfully discriminated “by failing to provide equal access to credit to borrowers seeking mortgages secured by properties in majority non-White or Hispanic census tracts.” So its overall rating was dropped from satisfactory to needs improvement.

The finding might simply indicate that the bank hasn’t written enough mortgages in some neighborhoods where non-whites are in the majority (the government didn’t say whether there were enough mortgage applications in those neighborhoods to reach the goal). Perhaps the bank needs some time to develop this business, if those neighborhoods are part of recent acquisitions.

A rating less than satisfactory may affect a bank's ability to participate in mergers and acquisitions or to open new branches. That’s more likely with the worst rating -- substantial noncompliance. OceanFirst will have to take steps to ensure a satisfactory rating going forward.

Some think the CRA’s pressure on banks to make riskier loans contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, which triggered a severe recession. Federal Reserve economists say those mortgages were a fraction of the subprime loans at fault and not a major factor.

Others say CRA hasn’t been very effective. Three quarters of the redlined neighborhoods of 80 years ago are still low- to moderate-income today, and 64% remain racial and ethnic minority neighborhoods. And while bank loans have increased in low- and moderate-income communities, they’ve increased the same at credit unions and other lenders not subject to CRA.

Proposals now look to modernize CRA, shifting its focus from neighborhoods with bank branches (in an era when they’re becoming scarcer) and having it take into account the rise of nonbank lenders, especially online.

And what about the many poor neighborhoods without sufficient racial or ethnic minorities to qualify for CRA attention? Does the federal government have no interest in ensuring their residents have essential access to finance?

The Community Reinvestment Act doesn’t seem to do much harm, but probably not much good either. Monitoring lending to the public can spot worrisome trends, which is good. We wonder if it couldn’t be done cheaper and almost automatically these days.