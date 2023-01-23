Our view: US saves consumers from NJ’s pipeline posturing

Maybe there is a limit to how much government will squeeze people and businesses for the sake of green crony capitalism.

This month the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission disregarded New Jersey’s opposition to a $980 million expansion of a natural gas pipeline through the state.

The commission found that construction and operation of the project will provide more reliable gas service on peak winter days and will diversify its supply, which could lead to lower costs for customers. What a concept -- assuring adequate and reliable supplies, maybe at a lower cost.

When one part of the climate political syndicate steps on another it is big news, yet the override in favor of sensible energy policy was hardly covered by the media part. The Biden and Murphy administrations both claim to be true believers in forcing the public to buy energy from their preferred providers, and Gov. Phil Murphy sounds like he couldn’t care less how much N.J. residents and businesses have to pay as a result or how little difference it would actually make to the slowly shifting climate. FERC and the federal government seem to adhere more closely to their responsibilities to the public.

Climate-change fanatics had urged Murphy and his administration to oppose the pipeline upgrade. For them, posturing helps fund-raising and proclaims their righteousness.

Murphy, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and even the state Division of Rate Counsel allied themselves with the pipeline opponents, saying that natural gas shortages were unlikely in New Jersey the next several years. Murphy might choose posturing over prudence at this time because he hopes for a shot at the U.S. presidency.

Perhaps state officials knew FERC would do the right thing and approve the pipeline project, freeing them to play to their constituents -- just as a party member is allowed to cast a meaningless dissenting vote.

The pipeline is question, after all, is part of Transco, the nation’s largest pipeline system by volume of natural gas carried. The main line of its 10,000-mile network of pipes extends 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City.

Transco parent Williams Companies said the project “will enhance existing energy infrastructure and increase much needed access to clean and reliable gas for consumers in the Northeast, and particularly for our customers in New Jersey.’’

New Jersey utilities already have subscribed to buy 56% of the project’s new gas capacity.

We’re reassured to see that at least the federal government is still able to be sensible about the need for reasonably priced energy.