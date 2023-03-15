The U.S. Justice Department last week sued to block the $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines by JetBlue Airways, surprising perhaps no one. The department’s reasons for doing so -- the deal would reduce competition and drive up airfares -- looked compelling from the start.

Spirit is the only regularly scheduled carrier at Atlantic City International Airport, and one of only two ultra-low-cost airlines in the nation.

A year ago the other one, Frontier Airlines, sought to combine with Spirit into a worthy alternative to the pricier four major U.S. airlines. We said that would create a larger, stronger deep-discount airline likely to give Atlantic City connections to more destinations while keeping fares among the lowest in the industry.

But JetBlue saw Spirit as a path out of its troubles and into the elite as a fifth major airline. JetBlue spent lavishly to buy the support of Spirit shareholders and its corporate officers. Looks like it will have nothing to show for it’s big spending.

The Justice Department is playing its strongest antitrust hand against JetBlue. Attorney General Merrick Garland himself announced his department’s opposition and said the deal would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options to JetBlue and other airlines.

“If allowed to proceed, this merger will limit choices and drive up ticket prices for passengers across the country” and “eliminate Spirit's unique and disruptive role in the industry,” Garland said.

We were delighted that the lawsuit already is drawing attention to the virtues of ultra-low-cost Spirit, advantages that many in South Jersey have enjoyed for years.

Justice Department lawyers said Spirit estimates that average fares fall 17% when it starts competing on a route, and that JetBlue figures fares rise 30% when Spirit leaves a route. They said JetBlue as much as acknowledged it would raise prices, predicting it would get 24% more revenue per seat than Spirit does today.

While JetBlue and Spirit combined would control only a little over 9% of the domestic air-travel market, its pricing power would be far stronger on routes in the East. The lawsuit said the two airlines account for 50% of the traffic between Boston and Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and nearly 90% between Boston and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

To persuade Spirit to choose its merger attempt over the better match with Frontier -- and in the face of likely U.S. antitrust disapproval -- JetBlue had to agree to pay Spirit shareholders a $400 million breakup fee if the U.S. blocks the deal and another $70 million to Spirit Airlines Inc. Now it almost certainly will have to pay up.

Two years ago the Biden the administration started its first antitrust case against JetBlue, suing to stop its limited partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast. This also had encouraged doubts about s takeover of Spirit being allowed to proceed. A federal judge in Boston is expected to issue a ruling on the partnership plan soon, after a non-jury trial last fall.

Sometimes corporations take the government to court and fight for its approval for years, but antitrust experts say the Justice Department case against a combined JetBlue and Spirit is strong. We hope JetBlue’s executives cut their losses and give up their takeover ambition soon, ending uncertainty that could hold back South Jersey’s longtime airline service.

A free Spirit might then be able to consider an appropriate merger with Frontier soon, and other opportunities that may arise from a rejuvenated aviation industry at Atlantic City International Airport.