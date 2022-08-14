 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Our view: Upper Township taking a step to reduce light waste, pollution

  • 0
Reducing wasted light in Upper Township

The Upper Township Planning Board may propose limiting outside lighting on future projects as part of a dark-sky initiative. The mayor wants a review of streetlights and municipal lighting, such as that at Upper Township Hall.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Professional and amateur astronomers started the dark-sky movement half a century ago to encourage more thoughtful and less wasteful use of lighting. As America got bigger and wealthier, outdoor lighting got cheap enough to waste and vastly increased. So much light was uselessly going into the atmosphere that it interfered with astronomical observations.

Now there are powerful new reasons to reduce light pollution. Wasting light also wastes the energy needed to produce the light, so the greenhouse gas emissions from producing that energy are pointless pollution.

The International Dark-Sky Association estimates that each year the world spends $50 billion on energy to produce light that goes off into space -- and is responsible for at least 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Outdoor lighting alone in the United States uses enough energy to power 35 million homes -- or to drive 49 million passenger vehicles.

People are also reading…

Upper Township officials are taking the first, sensible step regarding the municipality’s share of wasteful outdoor lighting. The township Planning Board will discuss a possible dark sky ordinance that could apply to future development, and Mayor Curtis Corson will pursue an evaluation of streetlights and possible elimination of redundant ones. “I’m not saying we’re going to eliminate them all, but there are some that need to go,” he said last month.

The township spends from $220,000 and $270,000 annually to power more than 1,500 street lights. Township engineer Paul Dietrich figures that cost could be reduced by 15% to 20%.

A dark sky ordinance could reduce the amount of light emanating from future houses and businesses when new site plans come before the Planning Board. Upper Township’s Green Team and the state recommended that the township consider ways to reduce light pollution, Dietrich said. We’re glad they’ve raised an issue that has gained importance since it arose in the 1950s.

Reducing the number of lights is just one way to cut light pollution and waste. Many lights are useful and necessary, and for these significant savings are still possible.

Efficient, less-polluting decisions on lights should be guided by the Five Principles for Responsible Outdoor Lighting, produced jointly by the dark sky association and the Illuminating Engineering Society.

1. USEFUL -- All light should have a clear purpose. Before installing or replacing a light, determine if light is needed or another approach would serve as well.

2. TARGETED -- Light should be directed only to where needed. Use shielding and point the light beam downward so it stays where it’s needed.

3. LOW LIGHT LEVELS -- Use the lowest light level required, mindful that some surfaces reflect more light into the night sky than intended.

4. CONTROLLED -- Use timers or motion detectors so light is available when it is needed, dimmed when possible, and turned off when not needed.

5. COLOR -- Use warmer color lights where possible and limit blue-violet light to reduce the impacts of light pollution.

Towns, businesses and homeowners already are switching to LED lights that use far less energy. They can easily reduce their costs and the pollution resulting from their lighting further by giving some thought to the guidelines when they install or replace bulbs and fixtures.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

TidalWave Music Festival washes over Atlantic City

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News