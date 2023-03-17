The internet has made it easy for people to obsess about things and wallow in negative and aggressive emotions. Making something easier encourages some people to do it, removing a little resistance that helped them keep their behavior more civil.

People obsess about politics, issues, fads and more -- which is pretty easy to accept as long as they don't do it in your immediate presence. But many obsess about particular other people, which is more likely to result in threatening and even violent behavior. Toleration should end before it reaches that. The law helps, as long as it is widely understood and supported, and doesn’t inadvertently make easier other bad behavior.

Restraining orders are a key part of that help. They can prohibit a defendant from contacting the victim, entering their home or place of work, and allow police to seize firearms belonging to the defendant. Some New Jersey legislators want to expand the use of them to help counter the rise in obsessive behaviors such as stalking in person and online.

Existing law intended civil restraining orders to protect victims of domestic violence, so in those cases criminal charges aren’t required against the defendant. If the person to be restrained is a stranger to the person seeking protection, the order typically must result from a more involved path under criminal law.

A state Senate committee recently held a hearing on a bill with bipartisan support that would authorize restraining orders against strangers.

As matters stand now, an adult stalking victim can get a restraining order against a stranger only after the stalker has been convicted on harassment or other related charges.

Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the bill with Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, said, “The sort of loophole here is where a conviction hasn’t taken place, and it’s also a stranger, so I think this would be an excellent addition to that body of law.”

A judicial order such as a no-contact order may be issued barring an alleged stalker from contacting a victim, but disobedience doesn’t always bring the immediate criminal penalties like the violation of a restraining order.

Experts, however, raised serious issues with the bill.

Noting that courts already issue 15,000 temporary restraining orders a year in criminal and disorderly persons cases, Pamela Geller of the Administrative Office of the Courts warned the bill’s remedy was too broad and could clog courts. “Removing the filter of the familial or dating relationship would increase these numbers dramatically,” she said.

Derek Freed, an attorney with the New Jersey State Bar Association, urged legislators to add the crimes of harassment, stalking and cyber harassment to the offenses such as sexual assault and lewdness that allow a judge to issue a restraining order under the Sexual Assault Survivor Protection Act.

Rutgers Law School professor Ruth Anne Robbins supported that. She said that as a result of overly broad restraining order rules in Maryland and Washington, D.C., people were misusing the legal system to get quick action in disagreements with their neighbors and landlord-tenant disputes -- “filing for restraining orders against neighbors because dogs dug up bushes or went to the bathroom on their lawns, neighbors calling it criminal mischief when kids would cut across the lawn because it was the quicker way to the bus stop, or when there was actually a dispute about yard boundaries.”

These warnings and suggestions should be heeded. Tweaking restraining orders to address modern misbehavior must preserve the balance between enabling use and preventing misuse of the law.