Our view: Up to Ocean City, its residents and visitors, to end fox cycle

The balance of nature is essential to its strength and beauty. There are so many humans on Earth that they can’t help frequently upsetting that balance. But they shouldn’t do it on purpose, or by inconsiderately pursuing their fun.

People in Ocean City are again enjoying sightings and encounters of red foxes. For the sake of the foxes, and the natural balance that affects animal and plant life on the island, they should minimize the encounters. Don’t try to get closer to foxes and don’t feed them, intentionally or inadvertently.

Foxes in Ocean City seem to be following a boom-and-bust cycle. Something like the current rebound was seen in 2006. It ended badly for the foxes.

The suburban landscape is supportive habitat for foxes, which like people are omnivores. They can find meals in garbage, in pet food put outdoors, in feed to lure wildlife into view, and anywhere people accidentally or intentionally drop something edible. They’re better skilled scavengers than their doggy relatives.

In Ocean City around 2015, to this bounty was added intentional feeding by people, including donuts from a Boardwalk shop. It should surprise no one that the vicinity of the donut shop is already part of the current fox rebound.

Too many foxes (or other canines) too close together and weakened by an unnatural diet become susceptible to mange, a horrible skin disease caused by burrowing mites. Mange spread throughout the Ocean City fox population, and in 2018 and 2019 the sightings too often were heartbreakingly sad -- their beautiful fur destroyed, bodies weakened and clever minds addled. Death can come many ways to an animal in such condition in nature, and how welcome it must be.

The collapse of the artificially large fox population made possible a bunny boom. Eastern cottontails are a prolific rabbit kept in check by a variety of predators, foxes primary among them on barrier islands. By summer 2020, people were lamenting the rabbits decimating their gardens and scurrying across almost every lawn.

Now the wheel of life is turning again. Lots of rabbits for prey means foxes can have more litters of 3 to 6 pups in early spring, which quickly grow into the juvenile and less wary kits that behave as if they’re almost domesticated. Enjoy them when accidentally seen, but remember they can’t be domesticated and only harmed by more than fleeting looks from people.

The visitors and residents have it in their power to help break this boom-and-bust cycle that causes so much animal suffering (and puts domestic animals at some risk too). They can secure their garbage, never feed pets outdoors (including feral cats for so many more reasons as well), and never feed foxes.

Ocean City could help by getting a bit tougher. It has an ordinance against feeding wildlife, an essential requirement for a Boardwalk serving many foods pursued by gulls. When people were feeding foxes during the last boom, the city didn’t cite anyone for it.

Social media selfies of Ocean City people and foxes -- and even of people feeding foxes -- suggest bad behavior is continuing. We understand and appreciate people’s feelings about foxes, especially when all seems well and almost magical in the moment of their encounters. They must be given as many reminders as it takes that the terrible outcome for the foxes will come later.