Our view: Until public workers take less, all others will pay more

A few months ago the state discovered much more money would be needed to maintain the superior benefits that government workers get. Now it’s becoming clearer how the public will pay more.

New Jersey officials said public workers increased their use of their health insurance by 20% to 30% last year, far above the expected 10% as the pandemic faded. The state’s actuary that analyzes the health plan, Aon Hewitt, said premiums to cover active state workers should cost 20% more, for municipal and school workers 21.6% more, and for early state retirees 13% more.

Who knows how much benefits fraud is included in the increased costs. Oversight and enforcement by the state is negligible, but federal agencies repeatedly find and prosecute such fraud, including the ongoing $50 million phony prescription conspiracy among government workers in South Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy quickly cut a deal with unions of state employees, among his strongest political backers, to shield their members from the spike in costs. They’ll pay no more than 3% of the large increase in the cost of their health benefits and the rest will fall on taxpayers.

Murphy left county and local governments to fend for themselves, however, and they face increases of as much as 23% to maintain the golden benefits for their workers.

Atlantic County government alone is facing a $4.2 million hike in health insurance costs in its next budget, County Executive Dennis Levinson said recently. A county property tax increase to cover that will add up to $53 a year to the bill for a home assessed at $300,000. Commissioner Amy Gatto said school districts are also facing double digit increases in health plan costs.

Health coverage isn’t the only generous benefit to public workers that will cost the public much more. Last month, the state Division of Pension and Benefits said local governments are facing double-digit rate increases in their contributions to the state pension system, according to the New Jersey Association of Counties.

The jump in benefits costs comes at a bad time for most people outside of government who’ll have to pay for them. High inflation has made this unaffordable state even less affordable and the economy is slowing.

The New Jersey Association of Counties and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities are urging Murphy to use American Rescue Plan money and other reserve or surplus funds to temporarily offset next year’s $350 million increase in health benefit expenses. Otherwise property taxes must increase, public services must be cut, workers must be laid off, or a combination of all three.

Levinson urged the Atlantic County Commission to support legislation to force the State Health Benefits Plan Commission to include representatives of local and county governments, and to be transparent about why premium increases are needed.

The counties association said, “Any immediate relief must be accompanied by long-term structural reforms such as adopting reference-based pricing to effectively manage costs, incentivizing employees to select lower-cost plan designs, and modifying co-pays for specialists and urgent care to further reduce long-term expenses.”

None of these suggestions addresses the fundamental cause of the problem -- that those in government give themselves excessive pay and benefits because they can.

It should be a point of honor for those serving the public that they don’t misuse their governmental position for their own benefit. The principle is clear -- don’t take pay and benefits significantly beyond what people outside government get for similar work.

Many human advances depend on this sort of personal development and responsibility, and can’t be accomplished or ordered by government. This is especially true when the progress is needed among those in government.